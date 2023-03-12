Hull City player speaks out on his future as contract expiry looms

Hull City captain Lewie Coyle has revealed that the club hold the option to extend his contract by an extra year this summer, but no talks have been held in regards to triggering that yet.

The Tigers look set to secure their spot in the second tier for a third straight season as they currently sit on 46 points with 10 matches remaining of the 2022-23 campaign, with a mid-table finish beckoning.

That means that soon, head coach Liam Rosenior will start to decide on his squad for the following season, where a decision will need to be made on Coyle.

The right-back has played for his hometown club since 2020 when he made the move from Fleetwood Town when the Tigers were in League One, and he has racked up 90 appearances for City in his near three-year stint.

He struggled with injuries last season and was restricted to just 23 Championship outings, and during the current campaign the 27-year-old has not necessarily been a regular starter with Cyrus Christie the first-choice at right-back for Rosenior.

Coyle has started Hull’s last two matches though due to an injury to Christie, and has now broken his silence over his future with just over three months until his contract expires.

“The club have an option,” Coyle told BBC Humberside.

“I’m here to play football, that will all take care of itself in whichever manner it turns out to do.”

The Verdict

An extremely coy from Coyle but he appears to be none the wiser about what the club intend to do.

It’s clear to see that Rosenior prefers Christie to Coyle at right-back, but he’s a decent back-up option at Championship level and he never really lets the club down when he steps in.

Ultimately, Coyle’s future is up to Hull as a club as they’re the ones who hold the right to either trigger his extension or let him go, but if they do trigger it then there’s no guarantee that it means the defender will be there next season.

If it is first-team football that Coyle wants whilst he’s still in his peak years, then unfortunately an exit might be on the cards.