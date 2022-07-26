Hull City player setback confirmed ahead of Championship opener

New Hull City signing Dogukan Sinik is set for a spell out after picking up a calf injury.

The winger only joined the Tigers last week from Turkish outfit Antalyaspor and his arrival was seen as a coup as Sinik has played regularly in the top-flight in recent years and also represented the national team.

However, he is going to have to wait to make his Tigers debut, as Hull Live revealed this afternoon that the new addition has picked up a calf problem.

Whilst the update doesn’t detail exactly how long Sinik is going to be out for, it seems clear he will miss the opener against Bristol City and the extent of the setback will be confirmed when the club have the results of a scan.

This is the latest problem for Shota Arveladze, who is going to be without another new signing, Adama Traore, until Christmas, as he picked up a hamstring injury just days after joining.

Brandon Fleming and Randell Williams are set to miss the Robins’ visit with slight injury issues too.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to have real sympathy for the player as Sinik would’ve been desperate to get off to a positive start at his new club and to play a part this weekend.

So, this is far from ideal and it’s also not what the manager needed considering the other injuries he has had to contend with in recent weeks.

But, Hull have a decent squad now and Arveladze will hope that someone takes the chance to impress following Sinik’s absence.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.