In the transfer market, Liam Rosenior has been fairly busy on both fronts at Hull City as he looks to gradually progress the club and push on even further next term.

As such, this drive has welcomed the arrivals of Ruben Vinagre, Jason Eyenga-Lokilo and Liam Delap, while the permanent signing of Xavier Simons was completed during the latter stages of his loan spell from Chelsea last season.

On the other hand, Rosenior has also given the green light to a number of departures from East Yorkshire as of late, with a handful of youngsters heading out on loan and Tobias Figuerido moving to Brazilian outfit Fortaleza.

Now, yet another player appears to be heading to the exit door in the form of Benjamin Tetteh, who is set to seal a switch to FC Metz.

What has been reported about Benjamin Tetteh's Hull City transfer departure?

According to French journalist Patrick Juillard, Tetteh is closing in on a switch across the English Channel to sign for Metz, who ply their trade in France's second tier.

It is believed that Metz are in "advanced contact" with the striker and an agreement has been reached between the two clubs in question, meaning that his arrival at Stade Saint-Symphorien is imminent.

And the exit comes after owner Acun Ilicali recently confirmed in an interview that he was set to depart for a French club for a nominal fee, after Tetteh informed the club of his desire to move on this summer for personal reasons.

How did Benjamin Tetteh perform for Hull City?

Tetteh was one of 19 fresh faces recruited by Hull in a significant shopping spree across the 2022/23 campaign, although he, akin to several other new acquisitions, failed to really show his worth for the club and adapt to the rigors of Championship football.

The Ghanaian international striker had arrived off the back of a respectable season in Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor where he scored seven times as the side were relegated from the top-flight.

However, he found himself unable to translate those performances upon making the move to Hull.

Fitness proved a serious stumbling block for Tetteh, with two hamstring injuries sustained against Sheffield United and Coventry City respectively hampering his progress at different stages of the campaign.

Those knockbacks, coupled with a dismissal during a showdown with Sheffield United back in January meant that Tetteh ended up missing 31 matches and racked up only 764 minutes of league action.

That said, when he was on the pitch, he did not do too much to affirm that he should be a plan of Rosenior's plans moving forward and it took until March for Tetteh to open his Hull account, scoring in his side's 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Interestingly, three of the 26-year-old's four goal involvements in a Hull shirt came against the Baggies, as he also set up both of Pervis Estupinan's goals at the Hawthorns during a seven-goal thriller last August, which served to excite supporters of Tetteh and set the expectations high.

They were seldom met, though, and Tetteh's injury record also makes him a risky proposition in the squad, meaning that a departure definitely makes sense.

Indeed, the loan signing of Delap from Manchester City suggested that his days at Hull were numbered anyway, and it is a spell that both player and club will probably be wanting to forget sooner rather than later.