Hull City player secures transfer exit

Hull City midfielder Andy Cannon has departed the Tigers for the rest of the 2021-22 season, joining non-league Stockport County on a loan deal.

The 26-year-old arrived at the MKM Stadium from Portsmouth over the summer on a two-year contract and under Grant McCann’s management he played 10 times in the Championship in the first half of the campaign.

Cannon though hasn’t gotten any game-time since November when he came off the bench in Hull’s 2-0 victory over Birmingham City, and now the decision has been made for him to find minutes elsewhere, having not made a matchday squad since New Year’s Day.

He will drop down three divisions to the Vanarama National League to join the ambitious Hatters, who currently lead the fifth tier of English football by 10 points.

And having not been selected by Shota Arveladze yet since his arrival at the club to replace McCann in the dugout, Cannon will be seeking regular match action at Edgeley Park with 10 matches left in Stockport’s season – or potentially 12 if they fall into the play-offs.

The Verdict

Cannon has only started five league games for the Tigers all season and it appears he was brought in to provide some depth in the engine room.

But with Hull hitting a good run of form once he was dropped from the side, Cannon could never find a way back in and the change in managers will not have helped his cause one bit.

Having been a regular feature for Portsmouth in League One last season, the third tier is perhaps Cannon’s optimal level but there is no emergency loan windows in the EFL and there hasn’t been for some time.

The National League is now the only real port of call for players who aren’t getting minutes at their clubs in the Championship, so Cannon has followed in Harry Arter at Nottingham Forest’s footsteps and joined a real sleeping giant of non-league and it could do him the world of good.