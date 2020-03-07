Hull City player makes admission about Leeds United support

Hull City winger Marcus Maddison has admitted Leeds United’s away support against the Tigers last weekend was the best he had seen in his career.

The Whites packed out the away end at the KCOM Stadium, with 3,500 fans making the short trip to watch Marcelo Bielsa’s side play, although there were some in the home end as well.

Either way, they made a racket as Leeds produced a brilliant display to run out 4-0 winners, as goals from Luke Ayling, Pablo Hernandez and two from Tyler Roberts sealed an impressive victory.

And, it appears the support made their mark too, with Maddison responding to a fans question on Instagram which asked the best away atmosphere he had seen.

“Got to be Saturday for me, the atmosphere was mad. Leeds fans were the best I’ve seen in my career.”

Leeds are back in action at Elland Road this afternoon when they take on Huddersfield in a Yorkshire derby. Meanwhile, the Tigers face a huge game against Stoke City as they look to pull clear of the bottom three.

The verdict

I’m not sure praising the Leeds United fans is going to endear Maddison to the Hull support but there you go.

He was clearly impressed by the noise the travelling fans made and we all know that the Whites are well supported and they have a lot to be happy about right now as their team plays some brilliant football.

It was a comprehensive victory and great away day for Leeds last week and they will continue to travel in their numbers as the Premier League beckons.

