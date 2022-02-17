Hull City player highlights similarity QPR and Sheffield United have ahead of clash v the R’s

Hull City full-back Brandon Fleming has revealed they will adopt a similar game plan to the one they executed at Sheffield United ahead of this weekend’s clash against Queens Park Rangers, speaking to his side’s media team in this afternoon’s pre-match press conference.

The Tigers clearly sought to frustrate the Blades during Tuesday evening’s tie with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, looking for redemption following their 1-0 home loss against league leaders Fulham last weekend.

Taking to Twitter after that game against the Cottagers, manager Shota Arveladze revealed he thought they didn’t deserve to come away empty-handed from that tie – and did manage to make it up to the supporters by securing an impressive away point in South Yorkshire.

Quiz: Can you name which club Hull City signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Lazar Markovic? Sporting Lisbon Liverpool Fulham Partizan Belgrade

Some would argue that they were fortunate to come away from that clash with a draw considering the Blades’ dominance, with the latter’s inability proving to be decisive in the end as they suffered a setback in their quest to win a top-six spot.

For the visitors though, it was another step closer to safety ahead of a potential rebuild under new owner Acun Ilicali in the summer, with the ambitious Turkish businessman sanctioning several late transfer moves last month.

Focusing more on the short term though, 22-year-old Fleming has made it clear they want to dig in at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday evening.

Speaking ahead of this meeting, he said: “They’re (QPR) similar to Sheffield United in the way they set-up.

“We know what to expect against a team like QPR.

“We’ll look to frustrate them like we did against Sheffield United and hopefully pick some more points up.”

The Verdict:

Considering the R’s have lost their past two games, there will never be a better chance for the Tigers to start on the front foot against a team of their calibre and that could potentially allow them to unsettle Mark Warburton’s side early on.

So it almost seems like a wasted opportunity not to change strategy and go for it a bit more.

Looking on the other side of it though, both of QPR’s recent losses came away from home and with this tie taking place at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the hosts may receive a bit of a boost from that.

During their home tie against Reading late last month, they showed how dangerous they could be on the break and perhaps that’s something Arveladze is slightly concerned with, the reason why they may adopt a more conservative approach once again.

One man to look out for though is Keane Lewis-Potter – because his speed out wide could cause some real problems against a side whose confidence may be slightly brittle despite still being in a reasonably strong position going into the latter stages of the campaign.