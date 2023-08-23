Hull City have had a solid summer transfer window so far, but their business could go up a few notches in the final week of the market as the September 1 deadline looms.

The Tigers have picked up two wins from their first three league matches and Liam Rosenior's attacking options in particular have been bolstered recently, with Liam Delap, Aaron Connolly, Jason Lokilo and the highly-anticipated Scott Twine all arriving at the MKM Stadium.

And they could be added to in the near future with two Aston Villa players that would make Rosenior's hand even stronger, with winger Jaden Philogene and striker Keinan Davis in talks to join City in a double deal.

Hull's Turkish owner Acun Ilicali is quite clearly backing Rosenior in the transfer market, and in terms of Davis' potential arrival he is set to be added to a competitive roster of strikers which include Delap and Connolly, who have netted four times between them already this season, and also Oscar Estupinan.

The Colombian forward was Hull's top scorer last season but he has had to play second and third fiddle to Delap and Connolly at the start of the 2023-24 season - and there is a chance that he may be on the way out of the club before the end of the transfer window.

According to Argentina-based journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Estupinan is attracting interest from two clubs in the top flight of Spanish football, with Granada and Real Valladolid keen on striking a deal for the 26-year-old.

And any deal that would see Estupinan leave City could be done on an initial loan basis, per Merlo, but it would also be one that contains either a purchase option or an obligation next summer.

How did Oscar Estupinan perform in 2022-23 for Hull?

Arriving from Vitoria Guimaraes on a free transfer last summer, Estupinan had scored 15 times in 28 league outings in Portugal the season prior, so big things were expected of the Colombian.

And whilst he did find the back of the net 13 times in 35 Championship appearances for City, Estupinan's all-round game wasn't all-that impressive, although his goal-poaching instincts were pretty good.

Having scored seven times in his first six league matches for the Tigers, Estupinan did go on some long goal droughts - there were two eight-match periods where he failed to find the back of the net and there was a point where Rosenior had the striker on the bench for an extended period as opposed to starting,

Estupinan's 2022-23 season was ended early in March due to an ongoing ankle issue, but he is now back fit and available - although he has dropped down the pecking order in East Riding of Yorkshire.

What is Oscar Estupinan's Hull City situation?

Signed last summer on a free transfer, Estupinan put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract for Hull.

That means he has just under two years remaining on the contract he signed, and whilst he was their top scorer last season he now does not seem to be first-choice under Rosenior.

With Delap and Connolly ahead of him in the pecking order, Estupinan could be open to an exit in the next week following three second half substitute appearances in the Championship so far this season.