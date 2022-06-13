Hull City persisting with contract negotiations with 28-year-old despite Luton Town, Preston North End and Blackpool interest

Matt Ingram has been linked with a move away from Hull City over the recent number of weeks.

A number of Championship teams are in need of a goalkeeper for the upcoming season and Ingram has been with linked with Luton Town and Preston North End per a Football Insider report as well as Blackpool according to journalist Alan Nixon.

However, following the departure of Nathan Baxter back to parent club Chelsea, Hull are just as keen to get his signature than the clubs rivalling them and despite the other interest, Hull Live have reported that the Tigers are continuing in their discussions with the player.

The 28-year-old still has another year on his contract with the club but if he fails to sign a new deal, it could pressure Hull in taking a deal for him this summer being mindful or not wanting to let him go for free next summer.

However, the club are also keen on bringing Baxter back as well meaning Ingram would still be serving as a competition goalkeeper.

He made 29 appearances in all competitions this season but his game time decreased significantly when Baxter joined the club on loan and he was able to join Luton Town on an emergency loan at the end of the season.

It’s yet to be seen where his future lies but it’s clear the Tigers are keen to keep their player this summer.

The Verdict:

You can understand why the club would like Ingram to stay. He’s a good goalkeeper at this level and provides some good competition for the number one spot. Furthermore, with Baxter’s future still unknown, they could require a number one.

However, that being said, it feels as though the 28-year-old is too good at this level to spend his season sat mostly on a bench and at his age it’s likely he will want maximum game time too.

Therefore, these negotiations could go on for some time longer until it becomes clear how many goalkeepers will be at the club next season.

However, if it is being made clear to Ingram that he won’t be a first choice goalkeeper at Hull, then you can see him entertaining those other offers and possibly making a move away.