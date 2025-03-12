Hull City recorded back-to-back home victories for the first time since November 2023 with a crucial 2-1 success over relegation rivals Oxford United at the MKM Stadium.

After defeating Plymouth Argyle eight days ago in HU3, a Joe Gelhardt-inspired performance saw Ruben Selles' side complete a dramatic three-minute turnaround courtesy of the frontman and fellow loanee Gustavo Puerta's first goal for the club after Michal Helik had netted against the Tigers again, having done so twice previously for Huddersfield Town.

In what was a must-win for both sides, Hull have now leapfrogged Gary Rowett's side and avenged their 1-0 defeat at the Kassam Stadium on November 5th.

Hull City 2-1 Oxford United

After taking four points from their last six, the Tigers looked to make the perfect start on four minutes as Joe Gelhardt played the returning Matt Crooks one-on-one with Jamie Cumming, but the U's keeper was alert to the danger as Hull's January recruit looked to round him and slot into an empty net.

Charlie Hughes was then given the freedom to advance into midfield and pick out Abu Kamara, with the crowd seeing penalty appeals ignored by Josh Smith as the winger's curling effort was blocked by Elliott Moore, before a low cross from Gelhardt was turned wide by the aforementioned Crooks.

Hull's energetic start continued after 10 minutes, but, unfortunately for Selles, Kamara wasn't quite on the same wavelength as the former Middlesbrough man, miscontrolling his through ball at the vital moment, whilst Oxford's first half-chance was of a similar nature as Matt Phillips' out-swinging corner was inadvertently turned wide by Ruben Rodrigues.

The experienced winger would then whip in a strong free-kick which was perfectly met by Elliott Moore, with the captain seeing his powerful header go just wide of Ivor Pandur's left-hand post.

On 24 minutes, Pandur was at full-stretch down to his right to deny the experienced Will Vaulks a second goal of the season, with the midfielder fizzing his free-kick through plenty of bodies.

Hughes was once again given plenty of time on the ball in an advanced position, with the Tigers defender looking to find the back of the net from 20 yards out, but Michal Helik was on hand to turn his effort behind for a corner.

Just before the half-hour mark, a succession of Hull corners ended with Gelhardt playing a lofted ball into Lewie Coyle's path, and the City captain saw his volley go inches wide of Cumming's right-hand post, with the U's keeper beaten all ends up.

Gelhardt then looked to add to his two-goal haul in Black and Amber, but after setting himself on the edge of the box, the Leeds United loanee's powerful effort was always rising high, before he would see the Oxford shot-stopper deny him from close range after another mazy run towards goal in what was the last meaningful action of the first half.

Rowett's men looked to break the deadlock just seconds into the second period, with a Vaulks long-throw flicked on by Brown, with Hull counting their lucky stars that the defender could only hit the woodwork from five yards out.

The hosts nearly played their way into trouble just three minutes later as a wayward ball from Pandur was intercepted by Rodrigues and played into the feet of Mark Harris, with the Welshman firing his effort straight into the Croat's grasp.

Brown was then on hand to block another curling effort from Kamara as the Hull winger cut inside onto his left foot after being fed through by Crooks, before the constant threat of Gelhardt was forced wide by Moore, who turned his latest effort behind for a corner which came to no avail.

13 minutes into the half and City's standout performer would be left scratching his head once again as a fast break saw Kamara in acres of space on the right flank to pick out the Liverpudlian inside the box, but he turned a golden chance high and wide to the frustration of the masses.

With 25 minutes left on the clock, Rowett turned to his bench and replaced Moore and Stanley Mills with Ben Nelson and Przemyslaw Placheta, but it was Hull who forged the next opportunity as a pinpoint Coyle cross saw Crooks get in front of Cumming, but his connection was all wrong, spurning another guilt-edge opportunity.

Selles' side would then be made to pay for squandering those chances, as Helik netted his third career goal against the Tigers, firing a stunning volley past a helpless Pandur from inside the area as Hull failed to deal with Phillips' initial corner.

The Spaniard immediately turned to his bench and introduced Regan Slater, Mason Burstow and Kasey Palmer, and the experienced Jamaican international played a crucial role in levelling the score just six minutes later playing through Gelhardt, who evaded Nelson's challenge to slot coolly past the onrushing Oxford keeper.

Just three minutes after equalising, a crazy 10-minute spell would see Hull complete a dramatic three-minute turnaround as Gustavo Puerta was able to drift away from Alex Matos and squeeze a deflected effort past Cumming from the tightest of angles, sparking scenes of jubilation among four quarters of the MKM.

The U's looked to react to the double-setback immediately, with Brown unable to find the target from another corner, whilst Placheta could only fire a speculative effort at Alfie Jones.

Just three minutes from time, a free-kick in a dangerous position was only half-cleared by the Hull rearguard, with the Polish winger looking to net his third of the season in acrobatic fashion, but he would be left frustrated as his first-time lob cannoned off the crossbar.

Six minutes of added time were allocated by Lee Doughty. However, Hull were able to see out a crucial three points, despite seeing claims of a penalty for a foul on Puerta in the dying seconds waved away by the referee, with the Colombian shown a red card in the process.

The Tigers have now moved up to 18th on 40 points, whilst Oxford's run of one away success all campaign continues, as they drop to 20th, four points above the relegation zone.

FT: Hull City 2-1 Oxford United

Player Ratings

Hull City

Ivor Pandur - 6

Lewie Coyle - 7.5

Alfie Jones - 7

Charlie Hughes - 7.5

Sean McLoughlin - 7.5

Steven Alzate - 6.5 (Slater 67" - 6)

Gustavo Puerta - 7

Abu Kamara - 6.5 (Egan 90" - N/A)

Joe Gelhardt - 8.5

Kyle Joseph - 6 (Burstow 67" - 6.5)

Matt Crooks - 6.5 (Palmer 67" - 7)

Unused Subs:Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Fin Burns, Matty Jacob, Lincoln, Nordin Amrabat

Oxford United

Jamie Cumming - 5.5

Hidde ter Avest - 6.5

Elliott Moore - 7 (Nelson 62" - 6.5)

Michal Helik - 7

Ciaron Brown - 6

Matt Phillips - 7

Will Vaulks - 7

Alex Matos - 6 (El Mizouni 87" - 6)

Stanley Mills - 6.5 (Placheta 62" - 6.5)

Ruben Rodrigues - 7 (Romeney 78" - 6)

Mark Harris - 6.5

Unused Subs: Matt Ingram, Sam Long, Peter Kioso, Jordan Thorniley

Hull City vs Oxford United attendance

The attendance at the MKM Stadium tonight was 19,024.