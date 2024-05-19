Highlights Acun Ilicali took over Hull City with ambitious plans, aiming to elevate the club to the Premier League.

Ilicali made his fortune in Turkish media, owning Acun Medya and being a prominent TV producer.

Before Hull City, Ilicali was involved in Fortuna Sittard and Shelbourne, demonstrating his passion for football.

Since taking ownership of the club in early 2022, Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has become one of the most well-known owners in the Championship.

Ilicali took over the club from controversial owner Assem Allem, which helped his popularity straight away, as the Allem family weren't too popular among the Tigers' fanbase after controversial plans to change the name of the club to Hull Tigers, which some supporters never got over.

Ilicali paid a reported £30million to purchase the club, and he's clearly got lofty ambitions for the Tigers.

The Turkish man wants Hull City to be a Premier League side, and finishing seventh this season wasn't good enough for Ilicali, who sacked manager Liam Rosenior after missing out on the play-offs, and subsequently promotion to the Premier League.

He's turned Hull into a very ambitious club, and supporters should be optimistic about what the next couple of years hold.

How Acun Ilicali made his fortune

Acun Ilicali founded a Turkish media company in 2006, called Acun Medya, and that is the company that owns Hull City, owning the full 100% stake in the club.

Ilicali was dubbed as the "Turkish Simon Cowell", showing the influence he has on Turkish TV screens. Ilicali produces a number of Turkey's most popular TV programme, such as The Voice, Dancing with the Stars and Survivor.

The company is known for purchasing the broadcasting rights for popular shows, and adapting them for Turkish viewers.

In addition to producing content, Acun Medya also operates two of the biggest TV channels in Turkey - TV 8 and TV 5.

Not only is Ilicali a producer, but he's also a TV host, too, and is one of Turkey's biggest names on TV.

Since 2008, Ilicali has been one of Turkey's top 100 taxpayers, showing just how much money he and his company are making. Not content with just broadcasting in Turkey, Acun Medya has also expanded to Greece, and now produce content in a number of countries.

Acun Ilicali's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Acun Ilicali has a net worth of $100m, which works out at about £79million.

Ilicalli is known as a huge football fan, supporting Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, and was said to have dreamed of owning an English football club prior to taking over at Hull City in early 2022.

However, Hull City aren't the first football club that Acun Ilicali has been involved in, as the Turkish media guru was previously involved with Dutch side Fortuna Sittard before leaving the club in 2021.

In the summer of 2023, Ilicali also took charge of Irish side Shelbourne, but his time in Ireland was short-lived, and he relinquished control in November that year as he pursued other options.

It's clear to see that Hull City have a very ambitious owner in Acun Ilicali, and his ambition to take the club to the Premier League can only be a good thing moving forward.