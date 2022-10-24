Hull City owner’s managerial stance emerges ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is relaxed about the fact his side are without a permanent manager at this stage with Andy Dawson impressing in the role, according to Hull Live.

The 44-year-old has been in charge of the Tigers since Shota Arveladze’s dismissal during the latter stages of last month, winning three and losing three of his six league games in caretaker charge.

Initially getting off to a poor start against Luton Town, they then claimed a narrow victory over Wigan Athletic but were placed in further danger by consecutive losses against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Conceding four and scoring none against those two sides, with the Terriers currently bottom of the table and Hull having the home advantage over Birmingham, these were two very disappointing results.

However, recent away victories against Blackpool and Rotherham United have helped to get the East Yorkshire side back on track, softening the blow of their failure to finalise an agreement for Pedro Martins.

Carlos Corberan and Carlos Carvalhal have also been linked with the top job at the MKM Stadium but the former is on the verge of joining West Bromwich Albion and the Tigers opted against pursuing the latter further.

This leaves owner Ilicali with a bit of work to do in his quest to find a permanent boss – but the Turkish businessman is relaxed about the situation and the club are unlikely to name a successor for Arveladze before their clash against Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

The Verdict:

Ilicali is lucky that his side have managed to pick up a couple of wins in recent times because the pressure would be firmly on him to bring in a new manager straight away if results weren’t as good.

Ideally, they would have had a new boss in by now and although you can appreciate the fact Ilicali may want to pick the best possible candidate, he has now had a sufficient amount of time to do this.

Whilst things are going well with Dawson though, he can afford to hold back, though the managerial recruitment process should still be ongoing because results could take a turn at any point.

Two away victories can only be a good sign for the Tigers and considering both opponents have picked up some decent results this season despite both being tipped to be down at the bottom end of the division, the East Yorkshire outfit can be proud of their work.

But they can’t afford to rest on their laurels because they could easily find themselves in the relegation zone in the next few games if they fail to build on recent victories.