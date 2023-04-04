Acun Ilicali has opened up on his relationship with Hull City manager Liam Rosenior.

High praise for the Tigers boss

Rosenior has been in charge at the MKM Stadium since November, replacing Shota Arveladze prior to the World Cup break.

The Turkish businessman has now owned the club for over a year and is coming up on overseeing his first full season in Hull.

The Tigers are 17th in the Championship table, with Rosenior having managed to bring the team well clear of any relegation battle having taken over the team during a particularly disastrous spell of form.

Ilicali has praised the work Rosenior has done, and pulled back the curtain on the process that earned him the position late last year.

The club’s owner revealed that he had done 10 interviews over the managerial vacancy, but it was only when he spoke to the 38-year old that he felt a strong connection to someone.

He has claimed that Rosenior has impressed him with his passion and intelligence, making him a perfect fit for the role.

"For me, Liam is a very special person," said Ilicali, via Hull Live.

"From our very first meeting over Zoom, I said to myself that this is my coach.

"Before I met him, I had 10 interviews and nobody made me feel like that.

“I saw a young, passionate, and very intelligent person in that one-hour meeting, and in every movement, he has made, he's proved that.

"When he explains some things to me, I'm always convinced.

“He gives us reports of what he's doing and informs us of his ideas behind them.

"I've been in the football business for more than 20 years, working inside Fenerbahce, and when he explains things to me, he convinces me [like no one else before].

"Business is important, and everyone's talent is important, so too is someone's capacity, but for me, the most important thing is to be a good person, I always work with good people.

"I never, ever, in my whole career, have worked with somebody where I don't like their character.

“I can fully guarantee you in our eight months together I have found that - I feel like an expert in human behaviour, a gift given to me by my father - Liam is a very nice guy and has a very clean heart, and I feel that will help him a lot in his managerial career."

It is set to be a quiet end to the season for Hull, with the club now likely turning their attention to any potential summer business with their safety in the second tier looking mostly secure at this stage of the season.

Can Rosenior bring Hull forward?

Rosenior has built up a strong body of work already at this point in his career.

His time at Derby was riddled with issues behind the scenes, but he handled himself quite well while partnered alongside Wayne Rooney.

His time with Hull has also been positive and he has brought the team a step closer to the top teams in the division.

Next season could be his time to really show what he is capable of as he will now get a full summer to shape the squad to his liking and a full pre-season to get his methods across.