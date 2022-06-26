Hull City owner makes major claim over seemingly imminent transfer coup

Hull City Acun Ilicali has revealed that Jean Michel Seri will become ‘Hull City’s chief conductor’ as they look to sign the Ivory Coast international on a free transfer.

Ilicali is growing increasingly confident of securing what would be a marque signing for the club after Seri starred for Fulham in their romp to the Championship title last season.

With Seri leaving Fulham on a free transfer, it looks like Hull have moved quickly to secure his signature if Ilicali’s confidence is anything to go by.

On the transfer, Ilicali told the Hull Daily Mail: “Very probably he will be wearing a Hull City shirt. I was with him in Istanbul, and before I was a fan of his football but after I’ve got to know him, I’m a fan of his character, too.”

With the transfer all but confirmed, the Tigers owner has spoken highly of Seri, noting that the side will be built around the former Fulham and Galatasaray man, as he added: “He will be chief of our orchestra in this team and with this quality of player being the chief in the team, I believe we will be very happy.

“He is fully focussed on football, he’s a family man who has the passion to take us to higher places.”

If confirmed, Seri could potentially become Hull’s first signing of the window, with the Tigers yet to announce any incomings as things stand.

The Verdict

It’s good news for Hull City supporters with links to players of high pedigree and it seems Ilicali is certainly following up on his promises of investing more into squad, all be it with free transfers but players of high quality.

This could turn Hull into promotion contenders, especially with the likes of Seri who is an accomplished player at a high level and could easily walk into a lot of top flight clubs.

That being said, there’s still a long way for Hull to go, and more recruitment needing to be done but this is a major step forward.