Hull City owner makes financial disparity claim after missing out on key target

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has been speaking out about the financial disparity between the Premier League and Championship as they look to put together a promotion bid this season.

With links to several players and huge ambitions previously laid out by Ilicali, it’s no surprise that the conversation of parachute payments comes up as Hull look to be competing with several well financed clubs for signatures.

Scott Twine is one of the players who looked to be heading to Hull, only for the move to be hijacked by a team with significantly more resource than Hull.

But it is Burnley, armed with parachute payments following relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, who have made the decisive move for League One’s Player of the Year, who contributed 20 goals and 13 assists in 2021-22.

This has left Ilicali frustrated with the current system, saying to the Yorkshire Post: “If you ask me, in the system I think there is a problem in England.

“There is such a big difference between the budgets of the Premier League and Championship (in) that anybody coming from the Premier League is carrying a squad with a big budget.

“Somebody has to be involved in (changing) that. Of course, maybe I am new in the country. But if you ask me what the first observation is, in order to be fair in the competition, I think this difference between the Premier League and Championship should not as big.”

The Championship is an unpredictable league that is becoming increasingly predictable with parachute payments sides benefitting from the increased wealth from the Premier League.

The Verdict

It’s a fair assessment from Ilicali who can be viewed as an outsider having owned Hull for months rather than years and there will be many more experienced EFL owners who will agree with the Turkish businessman.

That being said, this disparity has forced clubs to think outside the box when it comes to recruitment and coaching.

With the likes of Huddersfield, Brentford, Norwich and Sheffield United all being promoted in recent years on significantly lower budgets than those of the former top flight sides, there is still evidence that the trend can be bucked.

So, it may serve as a rude awakening for Ilicali but the only thing he can do is voice and raise his concerns in a system that is currently favourable to those who have suffered relegation from the Premier League.