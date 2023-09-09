Acun Ilicali has certainly made quite an impression since completing his takeover of Hull City.

After a somewhat drawn-out process, it was confirmed in January 2022 that the Turkish businessman had completed his takeover of the club.

With Ilicali's company, AcunMedya, buying the club to end the somewhat controversial 11-year reign of the Allam family as owners of the club, Ilicali has become the chairman of the Championship side.

Hull found themselves battling relegation from the Championship when Ilicali secured the purchase of the club.

However, the Tigers pulled through to secure survival that season after Ilicali appointed Shota Arveladze as manager, and backed that up with a 15th-place finish in the second-tier last season under new boss Liam Rosenior.

The Tigers will now be looking to make even more progress this season and have started in promising style, currently sitting fifth in the Championship table with ten points from five league games.

Hull have also made a number of eye-catching and big-money signings since Ilicali took over the club, to further emphasise that ambition.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the big questions about Hull's current owner, right here.

What is Acun Ilicali's Net Worth?

Perhaps not surprisingly given the investment he and his company have put into Hull City, Ilicali does have a somewhat considerable net worth behind him.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com the 54-year-old currently has a net worth of $100million, which works out at £80.165million with present exchange rates.

Indeed, it was previously reported Ilicali is among the top 100 taxpayers in his home country of Turkey.

What are Acun Ilicali's business interests?

Much of Ilicali's wealth appears to have come from work within the media in his native Turkey.

Initially working in Turkish media as a sports reporter and travel presenter, Ilicali was eventually able to form his own company, in the form of AcunMedya.

Through his company, Ilicali was able to acquire broadcasting rights for a number of reality and gameshows, such as MasterChef and Deal Or No Deal, and adapt them for Turkish viewers.

The company also developed its own Sports-based reality show named Exalton and has also expanded to produce content in a range of countries on several continents.

AcunMedya has also purchased the channel TV8 in Turkey, helping to improve its viewer ratings and launch the popular sports and entertainment channel TV8.5, which has also become popular in his home country.

Meanwhile, Ilicali and his company have also launched the digital channel Exxen, which has gained over 1 million subscribers, and among other products, has purchased broadcasting rights for the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

What are Ilicali's plans for Hull City?

It certainly seems as though Ilicali is thinking big when it comes to his plans for Hull City.

Speaking when he first completed his takeover of the Championship club, the businessman claimed he was planning to instigate a revolution in an attempt to get the club back to the Premier League.

Indeed, the Tigers chairman does seem to have signaled that intent with those signings he has made in various transfer windows since completing his takeover of the club.

Off the pitch as well, it looks as though Ilicali has big plans for Hull, after he revealed plans for a new £25 million sports village around the club's MKM Stadium, with the aim to turn it into the sporting centre of the city.

Does Ilicali have any other sporting connections?

Hull City are not the football club that Ilicali has been involved with over the course of the past few years.

In 2020, he purchased a partnership in Dutch top-flight side Fortuna Sittard, although he would end that partnership the following year.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier this summer that Ilicali had bought a controlling share to become chairman of Shelbourne FC, who currently sit fifth in the Republic of Ireland Premier Division.