Hull City optimistic of finalising transfer deal for 34-cap international

Championship outfit Hull City are expecting to strike an agreement to bring Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri to the MKM Stadium shortly, according to a report from Hull Live.

The 30-year-old is confirmed to be departing Craven Cottage on the expiration of his contract in the English capital after enduring a mixed four years at the club, going out on multiple loan spells but managing to play a respectable part in the Cottagers’ promotion-winning season last term.

With Marco Silva’s side not entitled to any compensation for his services, the Tigers will be able to recruit the Ivorian for free and it’s thought manager Shota Arveladze and owner Acun Ilicali have taken advantage of this by engaging in discussions with the midfielder.

Recording one goal and six assists in 33 league appearances as a reliable option for Silva during the 2021/22 campaign, his contributions went some way in guiding Fulham back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

And with Ilicali seemingly keen to level up his side’s squad during his first full window in control of the East Yorkshire outfit, they have identified Seri as someone who could potentially take them to the next level.

They are currently in need of strengthening their midfield area following the departure of captain Richie Smallwood, who was one of the first names on the teamsheet last term but decided to turn down a one-year extension in favour of a longer-term move elsewhere.

The Verdict:

This would be a good addition for Hull if they tie him down to a reasonably modest contract. Although the Tigers may have extra funds to spend because of the fact they would be recruiting him on a free transfer, keeping an eye on their wage bill will also be wise.

If they don’t, they will be at real risk of breaching the EFL’s profitability and sustainability regulations and this would be detrimental in Ilicali’s quest to build towards the top flight, with a strict business plan potentially needing to be followed if they did break these financial rules.

League rivals Reading are currently operating under a plan that will severely restrict the amount of business they will be able to do this summer with a small budget they need to remain within, so that’s a warning to Arveladze’s side in their quest to compete.

Seri is someone that can help to take them to the next level though and this is why you certainly wouldn’t blame the second-tier side for trying to get this deal over the line as a clear upgrade on Smallwood.

He should be one of multiple summer signings though if they are to make a considerable improvement on their league finish from last season, with Keane Lewis-Potter’s goals proving to be instrumental in keeping the Tigers away from the drop zone.