Hull City open to key player’s exit

Hull City are open to cashing in on Jordy de Wijs this summer, with the player set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 season.

After relegation from the Championship in the season gone by, Hull are now facing up to life back in League One, with Grant McCann looking to get the Tigers moving back in the right direction.

And, one man who could be on the way out of the club ahead of that return to League One is centre-back De Wijs, who is attracting interest from the MLS, as per reports from Holland.

Additionally, Hull Live report how Hull are open to overseeing the defender’s exit this summer given his contract situation, which sees his deal expire in the summer of 2021, meaning this is the club’s last chance to cash-in on the man who carried the captain’s armband towards the end of the previous season.

The 25-year-old has been with the Tigers since the summer of 2018 and has made 67 appearances for the club in the Championship.

He’s impressed at centre-back and scored three goals too, with the Dutchman’s performances in the last 12 months a rare highlight of a dismal Hull City decline.

The Verdict

It’s little surprise that players like de Wijs could be on the way out of Hull this summer.

The centre-back is a good player and he’s certainly above League One level.

For the Tigers, they can’t afford to keep him around and risk losing him on a free next summer, so you’ve got to imagine that a deal will be in place to see him move on before the summer is out.

It’s unfortunate for the Tigers, but they’ve got to be realistic about what they can do after relegation.

