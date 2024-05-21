Hull City are preparing for a fourth successive season of Championship football.

The off-season will provide several changes in East Yorkshire, as the search for Liam Rosenior's successor continues.

This has meant for a slow transfer rumour mill as far as the Tigers are concerned, with Acun Ilicali's main focus turning to who will replace the 39-year-old who was dismissed at the beginning of the month after guiding the club to a 7th place finish - their best standing since being relegated from the Premier League.

However, that could all be about to change, as reports have once again linked City with a long-term target.

USMNT international once again linked with Hull City

That's because, according to a report from GOAL.com, The Tigers have opened talks with right-back Bryan Reynolds, who has been the subject of previous interest by the Championship side since Ilicali took over the club back in January 2022.

The latest report states that the 22-year-old has impressed many suitors during his time at KVC Westerlo, having signed for the Belgian Pro League outfit on a permanent deal last summer for a reported €3.5m fee, after spending the previous season on loan at the club from Italian giants, AS Roma.

It goes on to claim that an array of clubs from across the continent, specifically in England, France and Turkey have been monitoring the defender's development, before saying that the Tigers have opened talks with Reynolds, alongside an unnamed Ligue 1 outfit.

KVC Westerlo, like Hull, are owned by a Turkish business person in the form of Oktay Ercan, which could lead to more interest from big clubs in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Only this time last year were links between the two parties also surfacing, with Hull said to have been interested in Reynolds' availability whilst still on the books of AS Roma alongside Watford and Swansea.

In an interview with Belgian news outlet, VoetbalNieuws, Reynolds was pressed on the possibility of following in Lyle Foster's footsteps in making a move to England, having also been monitored by West Ham United.

He said: "We'll see about the future. I'm not concerned with all that right now. The only thing that matters is Westerlo. If the team performs well and I play well, the rest will take care of itself."

Bryan Reynolds' upward trajectory

It's fair to say that the USMNT international has enjoyed an upwardly mobile trajectory in the early years of his career, with that form continuing in the last 12 months.

Westerlo have just one game of this season remaining as they sit bottom of the Belgian Pro League's Conference League play-off round, after finishing the regular season in 11th place, accumulating 30 points.

Reynolds has started in all 33 of his Pro League appearances for the club this season and been a key asset to the side under three different managers - Jonas De Roeck, Rik De Mil and currently, Bart Goor.

Bryan Reynolds' 23/24 Stats Total Matches Played 33 Matches Started 33 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 2 Clean Sheets 3 Interceptions per Game 1.1 Tackles per Game 1.8 Balls Recovered per Game 5.6 Dribbled Past per Game 0.6 Duels Won per Game 4.5 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 21/05/24)

On average per game, Reynolds boast some impressive defensive metrics such as only being dribbled past 0.6 times per 90 minutes and recovering the ball 5.8 times. However, there's no doubt he'd like to improve on his attacking output, having registered just two assists all campaign and scoring no goals.

Bryan Reynolds would provide competition at Hull City

Whilst it seems strange to be talking about additions to the squad when the managerial situation at the Tigers is still not yet finalised, Reynolds would be an adequate addition to the side, and provide great competition with club captain, Lewie Coyle.

The Tigers will also need to add depth to this position regardless, having confirmed recently that experienced full-back Cyrus Christie is to depart upon the expiration of his contract.

However, the addition of Reynolds would offer a different dimension, with the American showcasing bundles of potential across his career so far, with the aforementioned report by GOAL also suggesting he could be a part of the US Olympics squad.