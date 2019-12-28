Hull City open talks with 21-y/o as potential replacement for Newcastle United target

The January transfer window is a matter of days away and Hull City are already in talks to strengthen their squad.

According to reports from Football Insider, the Tigers are plotting a move for Barnsley striker Mallik Wilks.

The 21-year-old moved to Oakwell from Leeds United over the summer after impressing during a loan spell with Doncaster Rovers last term.

Wilks scored an impressive 16 goals and picked up 12 assists for the Yorkshire side last term as he played a key role in helping them to the League One play-offs.

Unfortunately he hasn’t been able to match that record this term after scoring just one goal in 15 for the struggling Tykes.

Hull City are keen to bring in exciting, high potential signings with a view to building for the future and it’s thought that a move for Wilks could certainly tick those boxes.

The verdict

Despite not hitting the ground running this term, there’s no doubt that Mallik Wilks is a talent.

With Jarrod Bowen attracting substantial interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Grant McCann may be using the transfer window to eye potential cost-effective replacements for the talented 22-year-old.

Wilks’ form may be down to Barnsley’s struggles but the forward still has plenty to prove at this level.