Hull City have opened talks to sign free agent striker Joao Pedro.

This is according to journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who believes the Tigers are interested in getting a deal over the line for the 32-year-old.

The Tigers need to strengthen their striker department, having missed out on a number of players in this position during the summer transfer window, including Jay Stansfield.

A number of strikers have left the MKM Stadium since the end of last season, with Liam Delap and Noah Ohio's loan deals both coming to an end.

That was a shame for Hull, because both are talented players and they would have wanted to keep hold of at least one of them, particularly Delap who is now proving his worth in the Premier League with Ipswich Town.

Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp have also left the club, with both being released on the expiration of their deals.

Connolly may have suffered with injury issues, but the decision to release him came as a surprise to some, considering his goalscoring rate was fairly impressive during the 2023/24 campaign.

Aaron Connolly's 2023/24 campaign at Hull City (League games only) Appearances 28 Goals 8 Assists 0

Sharp, on the other hand, was unable to make a real impact like he did at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

But the departures of strikers didn't stop there, with Oscar Estupinan returning from his loan spell but being sold during the latter stages of the summer window.

All of these departures, along with the exit of Jaden Philogene, has meant that Hull have needed to bring in quite a few attacking players to replace the firepower that they have lost.

However, their striker department still looks fairly light on options.

Mason Burstow and Chris Bedia may have come in, but more depth in this area is probably required to give Tim Walter's side the best chance of being successful this term.

Scoring just two goals in their opening five league games, it's clear that they need more creativity and more finishers.

Hull City keen to sign Joao Pedro

Sabuncuoğlu has revealed that the Tigers have opened talks to sign the player following his departure from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbache.

During his time at his former club, he was loaned out to Brazilian outfit Gremio, and he didn't have that much of a chance to prove his worth in Turkey.

This will be a disappointment for him, considering how impressive he was at Cagliari.

However, he could have another chance to prove his worth, with Hull in the mix to recruit him.

Hull City could benefit from Joao Pedro's possible arrival

He may not have made that much of an impact in Turkey, but Pedro is still a top-quality player.

The striker was previously a regular goalscorer in Italy's top tier and that could allow him to be a real asset in England's second tier.

At 32, he would be a good medium-term addition to have and the Tigers should definitely be looking to secure his signature if he can get a work permit.

It may take him time to get up to speed, but he has an impressive CV.

And there's a real chance that he could be a very popular figure at the MKM Stadium if he joins.