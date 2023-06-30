Hull City have been under Acun Ilicali's ownership for a year and a half now and they have consolidated themselves as a Championship club in that time.

Now though, the Tigers need to kick on in the 2023-24 season under head coach Liam Rosenior, who has an array of international talent to choose from.

The likes of Adama Traore, Ozan Tufan, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Jean Michael Seri and many others brought some international class to the squad last season, but it was only good enough for a mid-table finish in the Championship.

The Tigers are yet to bring in any fresh faces this summer, with last season's loanee Xavier Simons the only addition so far on a permanent basis, but it looks as though Rosenior is set to make a breakthrough.

According to a report from Portuguese publication Record - via Sport Witness - Hull are poised to add Sporting CP left-back Ruben Vinagre to their squad, with a loan deal basically done for the 24-year-old that could be turned into a permanent switch down the line.

Who is Ruben Vinagre?

Vinagre spent his youth career at the likes of Sporting, Belenenses and then AS Monaco of France before turning professional with the latter - it was Wolverhampton Wanderers however who he made his professional debut for whilst on loan in August 2017 as an 18-year-old.

Despite playing just 13 times when on loan, Vinagre's move became permanent in 2018 and he went on to feature 56 more times for the Midlands outfit, but by the start of the 2020-21 season he was out of favour at Molineux and went on loan to both Olympiacos and Famalicao in the same season.

A further loan move back to Sporting CP followed in 2021-22, but despite the club making his stay a permanent one in 2022, he was almost immediately loaned back to England with Everton.

Vinagre played just four times for the Toffees though last season and just twice in the Premier League - the attacking full-back however is set to remain in England and join Hull, who tended to utilise centre-back Jacob Greaves at left-back in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

And that should mean the imminent arrival of Vinagre allows Greaves to slot back into the middle of defence in order for the Portuguese player to start at the MKM Stadium.

What is Ruben Vinagre's situation with Sporting CP?

When Vinagre re-signed permanently for Sporting last summer, he did so on a four-year contract.

That means he has three years remaining in the Portuguese capital, but it is unclear as to what the price tag they have set for Vinagre is that is included in the loan deal with Hull as a potential permanent arrangement.