Highlights Hull City near deal for Racioppi amidst underwhelming transfer window and loss of key players.

Racioppi brings Champions League experience, competition to Hull's goalkeeping department.

Tigers also pursuing other signings, including loan deal for Man City defender Burns, ahead of tough season.

Hull City are reported to be nearing the completion of a deal for Young Boys goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi.

That's according to Hull Live, who believe that Racioppi could be with the team in time for Saturday's game against Bristol City.

The Tigers have let go of two shot-stoppers since the end of last season: Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram. The former was bought by high-flying League One side Birmingham City, following their relegation to the third tier, and the latter went to newly promoted Oxford United.

It's been a bit of an underwhelming window for Hull, compared to what some may have expected. They threw cash around this time last year, acquiring top talent from all over. This time around, things have been a bit different.

They have seen many of their best assets leave the MKM Stadium, including Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves and Ozan Tufan. A team that once looked like a worthy contender to challenge for the top six spots in the Championship now appeared to be reeling, leaving the new boss with a lot of work to do.

Hull City close to signing Anthony Racioppi

The former Swiss under-20 and under-21 international is close to joining City, as per Hull Live. They are said to have agreed a deal with Young Boys for the 25-year-old's transfer.

This is not the first glovesman to be linked with Hull this summer. Former Arsenal and Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone, who now applies his trade with Lille, was a reported target of Walter's, but nothing came of it.

Racioppi played in the Champions League last season for his current side. He faced top opposition like Manchester City, starting five games for Young Boys in the group stage.

Anthony Racioppi's 23/24 Champions League stats Apps 5 Clean sheets 1 Goals conceded per game 2.2 Saves per game 6.2 (74%) Goals prevented 3.46 Stats taken from Sofascore

The former Lyon academy product has won the Swiss Super League in the last two campaigns, and is now set to provide Croatian shot-stopper Ivor Pandur with a bit of competition. He, alongside Owen Foster, an under-21, have been used as the Tigers' keepers during pre-season, after Timothee Lo-Tutala and Harvey Cartwright suffered injuries.

Tim Walter's side are said to have been keen on adding options to their goalkeeping department throughout the summer. They are also looking to complete deals for two strikers and some defenders before the window closes, as per Hull Live.

City have submitted a £5 million bid for Tommy Conway, the 21-year-old forward of Hull's opening day opponents.

They are also looking into a move for Wigan Athletic's Charlie Hughes, to add options to their backline. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City defender Finley Burns will be joining the Tigers on loan.

Hull need to move fast in the next few weeks

Even if they complete the Racioppi and Burns deals before they face the Robins on Saturday, City will still be in a pretty poor place compared to where they would have hoped to have been.

They've struggled to replace the players that they have lost. The hopes of the manager and the rest of the Hull hierarchy to be challenging up near the top is now looking very unrealistic.

Until the end of the month, they need to work around the clock to put Walter in a position to succeed with this team. It doesn't have to be to the extent of the backing that Liam Rosenior got, but they need to give him more than what he's currently got.