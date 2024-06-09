Hull City defender Jacob Greaves is attracting transfer interest after another impressive season for the Tigers.

The 23-year-old is said to be attracting interest from both West Ham and Everton, according to Football Insider, whilst Championship rivals Burnley are also interested in signing the centre-back, according to TalkSport.

It looks as if the Tigers will struggle to keep hold of the defender who's valued at £15million this summer, and Tim Walter could well be searching for someone to replace him in the coming months.

It would be a surprise if Greaves was still at the MKM Stadium by the time the 2024/25 starts, so Walter and Acun Ilicali should start looking for a replacement.

Whilst finding someone who's of the same quality as the Hull academy product will be difficult for a Championship club, the perfect replacement may currently be without a club.

Hull City should sign Scott McKenna if Jacob Greaves leaves

After four years at Nottingham Forest, centre-back Scott McKenna is a free agent after his contract expired this summer, and he could be perfect for Hull City.

The Scotland international struggled for playing time at the City Ground this season and spent the second half of the season on loan with FC Copenhagen after joining them on a short-term loan in January.

His time in Denmark saw him feature regularly, and he played 15 times for the club as they finished 3rd in the Superliga.

After limited playing time in the Premier League and a subsequent loan spell away from the City Ground, it wasn't too surprising to see him on Forest's released list, and he'll be searching for a new club in the coming months.

Scott McKenna's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P Aberdeen 2015-20 118 Ayr United (Loan) 2015 12 Alloa Athletic (Loan) 2016 4 Ayr United (Loan) 2016-17 15 Nottingham Forest 2020-24 106 FC Copenhagen (Loan) 2024 15

Hull should be all over a move for the 27-year-old, and with an ambitious owner like Acun Ilicali at the helm meaning they're targeting promotion to the Premier League, perhaps McKenna could be tempted.

The 33-cap Scotland international will want to play at the highest level again, so if Ilicali can sell him the project that he's building at Hull he could be able to convince him.

McKenna, just like Greaves, is left-footed, so it would be a like-for-like replacement, and after struggling for playing time during his latter months at Forest, Hull would be able to offer him the chance to start on a regular basis.

At 27, he still has plenty of life left in him, and it would be a real coup if Hull were able to sign the 2022 Championship promotion winner.

Hull City should cash in on Jacob Greaves this summer

With Hull City seemingly in a stable financial position when compared to some of their Championship rivals thanks to Acun Ilicali's money, they may not be desperate to cash in on Jacob Greaves for £15million this summer, but they should do so anyway.

£15million is a lot of money, and all it takes is for Greaves to suffer a serious injury or have a poor run of form and his stock will decrease, and they won't be able to sell him for anywhere near that money in the future.

Also, the 23-year-old deserves a Premier League move thanks to his performances recently, and it might be the best option to let him leave for the Premier League and cash in on him.

Most Hull City supporters would completely understand if he moved on this summer, and would wish him well, albeit begrudgingly, because he's one of their best players.

The vast majority of Championship clubs know that they're unable to compete when Premier League sides want their players, and unfortunately, that's just the football pecking order.

The 23-year-old has been a great servant for Hull, and he's bound to go onto achieve bigger and better things in the game, but signing Scott McKenna could help to significantly soften the blow.