Key Takeaways Hull City and Preston North End are keen on signing Josh Bowler from Nottingham Forest before the transfer deadline.

Bowler has shown talent in the past but struggled to maintain consistency, making any potential move a risk for the interested clubs.

Both Hull and Preston must carefully consider Bowler's past performances and Forest's asking price before making a decision.

Hull City are believed to be plotting a surprise late transfer move for Josh Bowler, who Nottingham Forest want to offload on a permanent basis this summer, amid interest from Championship rivals Preston North End.

The latest development on Bowler's future at the City Ground is courtesy of a recent report from The Sun's Alan Nixon, who has claimed via his exclusive Patreon service that the two second-tier sides are keen to complete a move before Friday's transfer deadline.

Hull have undertaken a summer of upheaval following Liam Rosenior's dismissal and the subsequent appointment of ex-Hamburg boss Tim Walter, with significant squad surgery being conducted amid the departures of both Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves to the Premier League.

Preston are also in fresh hands under new boss Paul Heckingbottom, who is said to be keen on acquiring Bowler in a bid to bolster the attacking options at his disposal.

Bowler joined Forest from Blackpool two years ago but has not made a single competitive appearance in the East Midlands. The 25-year-old has spent time on loan back on loan with the Tangerines and at Olympiacos, while he was in the Championship with Cardiff City for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign.

Hull City and Preston North End interested in Nottingham Forest's Josh Bowler

Nixon's report states the two sides are interested in striking a deal for Bowler, with Forest said to be eager to sanction a permanent exit after sending him out on loan on three separate occasions.

During his time at Everton, Bowler spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Hull as they were relegated to the Championship but could return to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis this summer if they can beat off competition from Preston.

Heckingbottom is believed to be a fan of Bowler's and has the winger "in his sights" following his recent appointment as Preston boss.

Hull and Preston are both reportedly hoping to agree a fee for Bowler and convince him to leave Forest in the coming days with a view to rekindling the sort of form that saw him earn his move to the Premier League in the first place, as the attacker's stock has fallen over the last couple of years.

Hull City and Preston North End must consider Josh Bowler caution

Bowler's time at Bloomfield Road displayed a highly-talented winger with an abundance of trickery, flair, and 1v1 quality, which is exactly why his arrival down at Cardiff last summer was so well-received at the time.

However, Bowler rarely translated his impressive form of old while turning out for Erol Bulut's side and struggled considerably following the turn of the year.

He often flattered to deceive for the Bluebirds and both Hull and Preston will need to keep that caution in mind while brokering respective potential moves for the Englishman, who possesses plenty of talent but has not shown it on a consistent basis for quite some time.

Josh Bowler's 23/24 Championship stats for Cardiff City, as per FotMob Appearances 38 Goals 5 Assists 1 Chances created 23 Successful dribbles 41

Somewhat ironically, Bowler had been primed as a replacement for Philogene at Cardiff and Hull still need to fill the void left by the Aston Villa starlet and you do have to wonder whether he's capable of really filling those boots.

Meanwhile, at Preston, Heckingbottom appears to be continuing to operate with a wing-back system and just where Bowler would fit into that formation remains a mystery, as he's most at home on the right-hand side of a front three or attacking quartet.

Bowler has ability and is at the age where he still has plenty to offer, but both clubs should proceed with caution and Forest's currently-undisclosed demands for his signature will likely dictate if a move is really worth it.