Hull City news round-up: Transfer interest in Mallik Wilks, Tigers due transfer compensation, Magennis praised

Hull City saw their promotion bid hit a minor snag at the weekend as Grant McCann’s side were held to a draw by Shrewsbury Town on the road.

The result means that the Tigers have seen their lead at the top of the standings cut to just three points, with their nearest rivals Peterborough United also possessing two games in hand on the league leaders.

This means that there are sure to be plenty more and twists and turns in League One as we head into the final few games of the campaign, with sides at both ends of the table still scrapping for points at every opportunity.

Hull City quiz: 19 facts you may not know about the KCOM Stadium – But are they true?

1 of 19 The KCOM Stadium opened in December 2003. True or false? True False

Here, we have conducted a round up of all the latest news going on in and around the KCOM Stadium as Hull prepare for their game against Gillingham next weekend.

Burnley eye Wilks

Winger Mallik Wilks is said to be of interest to Burnley, with Football League World exclusively revealing that the Clarets are eyeing a summer move for the attacker.

The former Barnsley man has been one of Hull’s standout performers this term, notching up 17 goals in the process and has played a key role in getting his side to the summit of the league standings.

It is said that Burnley intend to monitor the player’s performances between now and the end of the season before deciding on whether to make their move for the player or not.

A Leeds-born wide player by trade, Wilks has just one year remaining on his current contract with the club.

Tigers due transfer compensation

Hull are also set for a financial windfall in the near future, with the Hull Daily Mail reporting that Barnsley have been ordered to pay the Tigers almost £1 million in compensation after a tribunal went in favour of the League One side in relation to the transfer of Angus MacDonald.

The defender originally made a move to the KCOM from Oakwell back in January 2018 for a fee of around £750,000, before he then got diagnosed with bowel cancer, thus seeing his career with the Tigers greatly disrupted.

City claimed they were never made aware of the player’s iron deficiency by the Tykes and as a result withheld a payment of £200,000 in late 2019 as part of the deal as they took their case before a panel.

The report goes on to state that the panel voted in favour of Hull and as a result a fee of £958,716.94 will be paid to the club by Barnsley.

Magennis praised

McCann was quick to heap praise on the shoulders of striker Josh Magennis following his side’s game against Shrewsbury, with the Tigers boss telling the Yorkshire Post that he was impressed with the Northern Irishman’s impact off the bench.

The towering frontman was brought on by his manager at the start of the second half in Shropshire and helped to provide a focal point from which attacks could be built around for his side.

Speaking about his player’s performance, the Hull manager had this to say:

“Magennis made a difference. He got a hold of the ball and it was a good performance.”

The ex-Charlton Athletic man is the club’s second highest scorer behind Wilks on 12 goals and has been in and out of the starting eleven in recent weeks as he has struggled with a sore ankle, whilst the form of his fellow forwards has seen him fall down the pecking order as a result.