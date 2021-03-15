Hull City news round-up: McCann speaks on title chances, 17-goal striker targeted, Lewie Coyle injury update

Hull City were winners once again at the weekend, defeating Oxford United 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium to make it five wins on the bounce.

After a disappointing home defeat to Ipswich last month, the Tigers have found form at just the right time, and the last two have come against in-form opposition in Peterborough and most recently Karl Robinson’s outfit.

Grant McCann’s men are now six points clear at the top of the league, but the chasing back have between two and four games on them, so the performances and results need to carry on the way they are going or else it could be a nerve-wracking few weeks.

Let’s round up the latest news from the club in what will be a quiet week for them, with their next game not coming until Saturday.

McCann speaks on Tigers’ title chances

Promotion talk is rife in East Yorkshire right now, but it’s not just a place in the Championship fans want – they want the league-winning trophy to go along with it.

Don’t tell that to Grant McCann though, or else he will just shut you right down and play down his team’s chances.

It may be a bit of mind games, but the Northern Irishman told the Yorkshire Post following the victory over Oxford that top spot in League One is “in Peterborough’s hands”.

The father of Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson was the master of mind games when he was an active manager – now it seems like McCann has taken over that mantle.

Hull tracking 17-goal EFL hot-shot

According to The Sun, Hull are looking to bolster their attacking options in the summer by signing Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles.

The 25-year-old has netted 16 times in the league in 30 outings – including against Hull in January – but goals aren’t something that the Tigers are lacking, with Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis and Keane Lewis-Potter netting 37 league goals between them this season.

There’s a chance though that even with promotion, Hull will be priced out of a move for the Stanley striker.

The Lancashire club are likely to extend his contract by 12 months and a prolific goalscorer in the third tier now normally costs seven figures, and with Brentford also looking at him it may be a no-go already.

Club given Coyle injury boost

Club captain Lewie Coyle took a fair old whack late on against Oxford on Saturday after colliding with team-mate Wilks and opposing player Cameron Brannagan.

It did look as though the right-back was out cold at one point before he exited the pitch of his own accord, but it doesn’t look as though Coyle will need to miss any extra games.

McCann confirmed post-match, per the Hull Daily Mail, that Coyle had a black eye but that’s about as much damage that occurred and he should be fit and ready for the clash with Shrewsbury this weekend.