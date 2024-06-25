Highlights Ipswich Town are interested in Hull's Jacob Greaves after a standout season in the Championship.

Hull are open to Greaves' departure but would prefer to keep a talented defender in the squad.

The potential high price tag of around £20 million for Greaves could be a hurdle for Ipswich.

Ipswich Town have yet to make their interest in Hull City’s Jacob Greaves concrete.

According to The Athletic, the newly-promoted side will be one of several clubs eyeing a move for the defender this summer.

Kieran McKenna will be looking to strengthen his team for life in the Premier League after a sensational second place finish in the Championship last season.

Greaves has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for the Tigers, cementing himself as one of the division’s brightest young talents.

The centre-back featured 43 times in the league, contributing two goals and four assists, as Liam Rosenior oversaw a seventh place finish for the Yorkshire outfit (all stats from Fbref).

Jacob Greaves' defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.77 Interceptions 1.02 Blocks 1.28 Clearances 4.60 Aerials won 4.12

Ipswich Town’s Jacob Greaves interest

Greaves has emerged as a transfer target for the Suffolk outfit this summer following his impressive campaign in the second tier.

However, it is understood that contact has not yet been made between the two clubs over a potential deal.

It has been reported that Hull will not stand in Greaves’ way should he push for a move, but their preference would be to keep him in the squad.

Ipswich will face competition in the race to sign the 23-year-old, with multiple clubs credited with an interest.

Everton and West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender, with the future of Jarrad Branthwaite potentially holding the key to the Toffees’ pursuit of the Hull star.

The Championship side are also braced for interest from multiple clubs for Jaden Philogene, who also impressed in the second tier last year.

The forward scored 12 goals from 32 league appearances, adding six assists as well.

It remains to be seen what kind of figure it will take to convince Hull to cash in on both players, but it will take eight figures to do so.

Big weeks for Tim Walter ahead

Tim Walter was appointed as Hull manager earlier in the summer following Rosenior’s dismissal at the end of the campaign.

The German will have some big decisions ahead regarding his first team squad for next season, especially if Greaves and Philogene are sold.

The pair will bring in a lot of money to the club if they depart, which will need to be reinvested back into making additions of their own.

This will be a key factor in Hull’s potential promotion pursuit next year, with the Tigers eyeing another battle for a top six finish even without Greaves and Philogene.

Greaves exit should command up to £20 million fee

Greaves was excellent in the Championship last year, and is a bright all around talent.

He is very capable on the ball, strong defensively and can even contribute something in attack, all while being a left-sided defender, making him a rare breed.

A move to the Premier League is the natural next step in his career, and the opportunity to sign for Ipswich would be quite exciting, given their upward trajectory.

However, any deal for Greaves should cost around the £20 million mark, and it remains to be seen whether Ipswich would be willing to spend that much on one player this summer.