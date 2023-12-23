Highlights Aaron Connolly has shown promise during his time at Hull City, despite struggling with injuries.

He has had a strong scoring season and has increased his chances of earning a contract extension.

The addition of Billy Sharp to the squad will benefit Connolly and improve the team's chances of reaching the playoffs.

Aaron Connolly has had a mixed year as far as 2023 is concerned, but as we head into the New Year and latter stages of the Championship campaign, the forward will be hoping that fresh terms will be coming his way.

Hull City are definitely looking to tie down multiple players to long-term contract, as Liam Rosenior - who had his own new deal confirmed last Sunday - looks to build a long-standing and successful spine of a squad in East Yorkshire that can challenge the promotion status quo in the second tier.

Aaron Connolly's prior struggles at Hull City

What mustn't be forgotten when it comes to Connolly is the promise that was shown during a short stint in the side during what turned out to be a frustrating loan spell between January and May, despite scoring twice on his home debut in a 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Having a pre-established bond with Rosenior was one that gave Tigers fans belief that he could've been the answer to the club's goalscoring problems, as whilst Oscar Estupinan would eventually strike 13 times last season, the Colombian was also inconsistent. Overall, City would only find the net 51 times in 46 league outings last term, which meant reinforcements in the attacking department were a must.

However, a toe injury in just his fifth appearance for the club, which he wouldn't recover from until after the season's conclusion, led to unsurprising doubts about whether the 9-time Republic of Ireland international would return to the MKM Stadium.

Has Connolly's form warranted a contract extension?

Whilst the 23-year-old is yet to fully shake off his injury struggles this term, which was apparent in Friday night's 3-2 defeat to Bristol City as he was substituted on 68 minutes, despite initial doubts that he would make it out ahead of the second 45 minutes regardless of his 33rd minute strike, which now makes the current campaign the best scoring season of his career.

Although the Tigers went on to lose in frustrating fashion in the West Country, goals in back-to-back games only increased Connolly's personal chances of gaining fresh terms with the club. Those two goals were also his first since scoring away to Stoke City on September 24th, after featuring as an impact substitute in seven of his last ten appearances.

Prior to that, he started the season in strong form, with four goals in City's first six league games, which included a double at Blackburn Rovers in mid-August that secured a comeback victory at Ewood Park.

As previously mentioned, his injury record from the latter months of 2022/23 meant that a one-year-deal after signing permanently was understandable, and that the six-month period which followed would be a crucial period in Connolly's relatively young career at present.

However, it's fair to say that he's done more than enough to warrant at least another twelve months in East Yorkshire given his under-the-radar style impact on the Tigers' overall progression with Rosenior at the helm.

What remains for Aaron Connolly this season?

The likes of himself and Liam Delap are also likely to benefit from the recently announced addition of Billy Sharp, who can feature in Black and Amber in games after the New Year's Day trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Given Sharp's goalscoring exploits at Championship level, the knowledge that the Irishman will gain from being in the same environment as such a clinical finisher will only benefit his future career, but also the Tigers' overall chances of securing a play-off spot, which is up in the air at present given the congested nature of the Championship around such a defining period in the season.

It's clear that the forward is keen to extend his stay, having highlighted his relationship with the boss as a pivotal factor.

"That's the main thing, he gets me," Connolly told Hull Live. "Maybe over the years, some managers might not have got me. Maybe they don't need to, maybe I should have understood myself a bit more at times.

"I don't want to go anywhere else, and I think everyone knows that."