Hull City are having an impressive January transfer window to match an impressive season under Liam Rosenior. The signing of Fabio Carvalho on loan got plenty of fans excited and now a move for Luton's Ryan Giles looks to be in the pipeline.

Rosenior has brought good times back to Hull. His side have climbed up to seventh in the Championship, just one point outside the play-offs.

As they look to push for the top-six in the second half of the season, Hull have added further talent to their already exciting, young squad during the January transfer window.

Along with the signing of experienced forward Billy Sharp, they surprised many by bringing Liverpool midfielder Carvalho in on loan and made the permanent signing of Croatian goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.

Ryan Giles another impressive Hull addition

The Tigers are now also being heavily linked with Luton's Giles, with a move looking to be in the pipeline. On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that Hull and Luton are close to a breakthrough over the £5m deal, although it’s unclear how the deal will be structured.

The signing of Giles would be impressive business for Hull. The left-back was outstanding for Middlesbrough as they reached the play-offs in the previous campaign, registering 11 assists.

He has struggled for minutes at Luton due to Alfie Doughty's impressive performances, leading to links with a departure from Kenilworth Road.

Goodman: Hull City are still "lacking consistency"

Don Goodman, who has featured for multiple clubs around the EFL, believes Hull have serious quality in their squad, but are lacking in the consistency needed to make the play-offs at the moment.

The striker turned pundit said, via Casino Alpha: "Fabio Carvalho is going to get better and better as he becomes match-fit.

"Ryan Giles got 11 assists in the Championship last season, and 10 the season before, so it's a no-brainer. If Hull City, or anyone in the Championship, can get him, then they're getting an assist machine. You're getting a player who, if you give him half a yard, will get it out of his feet and whip it into a really dangerous area. The quality is going to be there, he would be a massive addition.

"They're just one point off the play-offs and have a serious amount of quality in the building, including the head coach, I should add. What they're looking for is consistency, I think Liam Rosenior would argue that they've had consistency in performances but not in results, it's hard to argue with that.

"In their next four games against Millwall, Swansea, Rotherham and Huddersfield, they need nine or 10 points from that little run. They are going to be a threat if they can do that and get Ryan Giles through the door.

"But they're in a fight with a really strong West Bromwich Albion side, a really good Coventry City team and I do think Middlesbrough might improve to be the biggest challengers despite the recent results they've had."

Hull could win the transfer window

If Hull complete the signing of Giles, then they must be looked at as potential winners from the January transfer window.

He has proven himself in the Championship for Middlesbrough and provides a dynamic, attacking option from the left flank. His creativity will benefit Hull's attackers, particularly when the likes of Jaden Philogene and Aaron Connolly return from injury.

The addition of Carvalho is the coup of the window, particularly given that he had just spent the first half of the season for Bundesliga giants, RB Leipzig. Carvalho has already scored since joining and his influence on the side is clear already as they chase the play-offs.

If they can keep everyone fit and continue playing the attacking, flowing football that Rosenior has them playing, then Hull will be well on their way to a top six finish if they find that consistency with their new signings.