Hull City nearing Sheffield United transfer agreement

Tyler Smith’s move from Sheffield United to Hull City is expected to be completed in the next 48 hours, according to HullLive.

The 22-year-old striker, who previously impressed Grant McCann while on loan at Doncaster Rovers in 2018/19, is set to join up with the Tigers’ squad on a permanent basis and add some much need competition for places with Josh Magennis up top.

Smith hit double figures in all competitions for Swindon Town last season as they were relegated from League One, but the Northern Irishman saw enough in 14 outings for Donny in 2018/19, that the 22-year-old has what it takes to bolster his attacking contingent in the Championship.

The deal seems to have accelerated due to the pressure currently on Slavisa Jokanovic at Sheffield United, the Serbian has delivered just one point and one goal in the Blades’ first four league outings back in the Championship.

United’s loss will be City’s gain and Smith could be involved when the Tigers play host to Scott Parker’s Bournemouth on Saturday.

Smith is a product of the academy system at Bramall Lane, however recent events have it looking very unlikely that he will get his opportunity in the Blades’ first team picture under Jokanovic’s leadership.

The Verdict

Smith’s addition is fairly low risk financially with a high potential upside, scoring double figures for such a poor Swindon side last term is a decent effort and with the forward yet to have a season of consistent first team action, he will arrive at the MKM Stadium with a point to prove.

Alongside the likes of Ryan Longman and Keane Lewis-Potter the Tigers are putting together a very youthful attacking contingent, such that McCann seems to like working with and if he can have the same impact on Smith as he has the development of the likes of Lewis-Potter and Mallik Wilks in recent years, then Hull have found themselves a bargain.

