Highlights Hull City's strategic approach to signings and team play has led to their upward trajectory in the Championship under Liam Rosenior.

Cyrus Christie, dubbed "the Irish Cafu," has proved his worth as a full-back with consistent performances and contributions both defensively and offensively.

Christie's experience and influence on the team make it paramount that he is given a contract extension, benefiting both the player and the club's aim of securing a top-six finish.

Hull City have overseen an upward trajectory since Liam Rosenior took over from Shota Arveladze twelve months ago, as the Tigers currently sit on the cusp of a play-off place after 17 Championship games so far this campaign.

The 39-year-old is known for his strategic approach when it comes to making the Tigers a real force in the division, after making a number of astute signings in the two previous transfer windows he's worked through at the MKM Stadium. However, what was obvious even prior to his return to East Yorkshire was the squad had a number of players capable of producing high-level performances at this level, but were performing as a team of individuals more than anything.

Hull City signings (Summer 2022) Fee Joined From Tobias Figueiredo Free Nottingham Forest Ozan Tufan Undisclosed Fenerbache Jean Michael Seri Free Fulham Allahyar Sayyadmanesh £4.1m Fenerbache Oscar Estupinan Free Vitoria Guimaraes Benjamin Tetteh Free Yeni Malatyaspor Dogukan Sinik Undisclosed Antalyaspor Adama Traore Free Hatayspor Ryan Woods Undisclosed Birmingham City Cyrus Christie Free Fulham Timothee Lo-Tutala Free Tottenham Hotspur Nathan Baxter Loan Chelsea Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand Loan Arsenal Dimitrios Pelkas Loan Fenerbache Xavier Simons Loan Chelsea Harvey Vale Loan Chelsea

One of those additions was Cyrus Christie, who, in the last year or so has endeared himself to the Tigers faithful with a number of consistent performances, and is aptly named "the Irish Cafu" by many supporters.

How has Cyrus Christie performed for Hull City?

Since his arrival on a free transfer following his release from Fulham, the vastly experienced full-back has proved his worth time and time again.

Last season, Christie was a crucial outlet, particularly when Rosenior took over, as the Tigers looked to play their way through teams with a progressive style of play, and due to his pace and athleticism, the Republic of Ireland international can perform as an extra body going forward as well as defensively.

When it comes to his average stats across his first season, those characteristics were echoed in the form of the 31-year-old having the second-highest amount of progressive carries in the squad with 65 - only his fellow right-back Lewie Coyle had more with 67 - as well as producing the most shots on target for a defender in the squad, and overperforming his xG of 1.7 as he accumulated three goals and added an assist in 28 games, despite Hull's overall struggles in front of goal last term.

So far this season, in the 15 league appearances he's made, this trend of being a useful weapon down the right side has continued. Christie has made 4.78 progressive passes, 2.94 progressive carries and 2.04 touches in the opposition's penalty area per 90 minutes.

Why is it paramount that Christie is given a contract extension at the MKM Stadium?

The full-back may not have started every game this season, but particularly of late, has made a burst of impressive substitute cameos - none more so than in the 2-2 draw with Swansea on Saturday, gathering two assists for Jaden Philogene and Tyler Morton.

His knowhow of the game and experience in promotion pushes will be extremely beneficial to those who haven't done so from this level so far, and his overall influence on the side cannot be underestimated.

Christie himself has revealed that he's happy to remain in East Yorkshire, so it benefits all parties if a deal can be struck soon, allowing both he and Rosenior to focus on their aim of guiding the Tigers into the top six places come May.

"I'm coming into the last year of my contract so we'll see if it's going to be my home for any longer. I can only influence what I can do on the pitch. I've come here and it's felt very similar to how I felt at Swansea. I think everyone's taken to me and it's been amazing," Christie said via Hull Live.

"Last year, I was playing high and wide. This year I'm tucking into centre-mid and tucking in as a third centre-half. Not many people are seeing that. Some people are saying I've not made the same impact as I did last year but I'm coming off the back of quite a major knee operation and having to adapt my game, change it and play a different role."

Related Hull City star outlines clear stance on future amid expiring contract Hull City have a decision to make regarding the future of this defender amid a 2024 expiring contract

What next for Cyrus Christie and Hull City?

It's obvious that Christie will continue to play a strong role in the remainder of Hull's season, whether that be as a starter or off the bench, but having a player of his calibre not making the starting lineup of late highlights how strong Hull have become defensively in recent weeks, despite some individual errors on occasions.

Next up for the Tigers is a home clash with Rotherham United on Tuesday night, who Christie scored one of his three goals against last term.