Hull City have endured a miserable start to the season, with the pressure growing on under-fire boss Tim Walter.

Having just missed out on the play-offs in the previous campaign, the Tigers had been hoping to push for promotion once again.

But, whilst it’s early days, they are languishing in the bottom half, with Walter’s men sitting 18th, and they’re only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 18 Hull City 14 -3 15 19 Luton Town 14 -5 15 20 Preston North End 14 -6 15 21 Cardiff City 14 -7 15 22 Plymouth Argyle 14 -11 15 23 QPR 14 -11 10 24 Portsmouth 14 -14 9

Hull City lack a prolific goalscorer

In fairness to the German boss, he will argue that he had to oversee wholesale changes in the summer, and he inherited a side that lost many of their best players.

Fabio Carvalho, Liam Delap, Tyler Morton, Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves were all part of the group last season, so it was always going to be hard to get replacements of that quality. Furthermore, time would be required for the new recruits to settle.

Nevertheless, Hull are still underachieving as it stands, and with 14 games played, it’s easy to see where the side is lacking - and the glaring issue is scoring goals.

A return of 15 from the 14 games isn’t enough, and no player in the squad has managed more than two this season.

Lawrence Shankland would improve Hull City

Change of club could be what striker needs

Therefore, it’s apparent that a striker will be the priority in the January window, and Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland is someone who could improve this Tigers side.

The Scotland international was on Hull’s radar in the summer, but a deal wasn’t agreed, with Shankland remaining at Tynecastle.

However, he has entered the final year of his contract, so he is likely to be available for a cut-price in the New Year, as Hearts may not want to lose him on a free.

Some will rightly point out that Shankland’s form this season is a concern, as he has managed just one goal in 12 Scottish Premiership games, with Hearts bottom of the table.

But, that doesn’t tell the whole story, as it has been a chaotic few months for Hearts, who have already replaced the manager.

As well as that, they’re bottom of the table, so it’s been a collective struggle, and they aren’t creating the chances they once were.

With 24 goals in both seasons prior to this one, you would be inclined to give Shankland the benefit of the doubt that this is just a poor spell as opposed to a decline.

At 29, Shankland should still have a lot to offer over the next few years, but he is also the short-term solution that they need to help them in the here and now as they try to climb the table.

Whether the player will want to move is up for debate, particularly as he may have more options as a free agent in the summer, but the chance to join Hull should appeal, especially if they do have a shout at reaching the play-offs.

Even though there’s a lot of football to be played between now and January, it’s already shaping up to be a huge window for Hull.

You would expect a few new faces to arrive through the door, and Shankland could be a cheap solution to solve what is a major problem.