Highlights Hull City should prioritize signing Anass Zaroury over Manuel Benson, as Zaroury's playing style aligns more with the possession-based approach of manager Liam Rosenior.

Zaroury excels in carrying the ball forward, successful take-ons, and crosses per game, making him an ideal player for games where Hull would have more possession.

Zaroury had 14 goal contributions in just 2,355 minutes last season, making him a highly productive player and a valuable asset for Hull.

Hull City have been linked with the outstanding capture of Manuel Benson in recent days with the star falling out of favour at Burnley this season - but it’s another Clarets winger they should be keeping an eye on in the form of Anass Zaroury.

Vincent Kompany’s arrival at Turf Moor last summer was met with high media attention given that the Manchester City legend hadn’t managed in England before, and with a huge job on his hands to take the Clarets back to the promised land of the Premier League at the first time of asking, he did just that by compiling an unknown squad full of Belgian talents and young, English loanees in east Lancashire - running amok with the league title by amassing 101 points in an outstanding campaign that saw most of England sit up and take notice.

One such player he brought in was Manuel Benson, and with his portfolio of curling, left-footed strikes he single-handedly won Burnley the title at rivals Blackburn Rovers, and highlight reels to boot.

He's struggled for game time in the Premier League, and as a result has been linked with Hull on a loan deal since, as per The Athletic. But it's another Clarets winger that could catch Liam Rosenior's attention in Anass Zaroury - with the Moroccan suffering a similar fate at Turf Moor.

Hull have been linked with Anass Zaroury

Surprisingly, just before the turn of the year Southampton were reported to be in talks with Burnley over the potential loan signing of Benson after he'd fallen down the pecking order at Turf Moor due to the incomings of Wilson Odobert, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Mike Tresor.

However, those were reported to be untrue by the Burnley Express - though Hull were then linked with a move and genuine links came out that touted the winger with a move to Humberside.

But Zaroury too has been linked with a move to the MKM Stadium. BBC reporter Shamoon Hafez stated at the turn of the new year that Hull have been in touch with Burnley chiefs over a loan move, and that any deal for Benson was not on the cards - but with at least one of the duo likely to depart on loan, the Tigers should look to wrap one up before the window closes.

Hull should make Anass Zaroury their priority

The Tigers, whilst Benson would be an incredible signing, would be better off signing Zaroury.

Liam Rosenior's style of play is undoubtedly similar to Vincent Kompany's, which is more possession-based than counter-attacking. Benson can change games in and instant though he is more daring in possession; and Zaroury is much more methodical in his approach.

According to Fbref, Zaroury is in the top 98th percentile of progressive carriers, the to 89th percentile of successful take-ons and in the top 95th percentile of crosses per game.

It’s a different playing style to that of current loanee Scott Twine, who is more adept through the middle and boasts a better passing range for an attacking midfielder, whilst Jaden Philogene-Bidace is seen as more of a ‘match-winner’ type with his darting runs and direct approach.

For games that Hull would have more possession in, Zaroury carrying the ball would be ideal to keep them at the top end of the pitch - and with his 14 goal contributions in just 2,355 minutes last season, which equals one in just under two games, it’s a signing they’d be best off completing first.