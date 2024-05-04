Jaden Philogene has been one of Hull City’s best players this season, as they hunt a place in the Championship play-offs.

The Tigers have had a turbulent season under the guidance of Liam Rosenior, who has been backed by the club’s owner Alun Ilcali heavily in the transfer market.

Hull currently sit in seventh place, and are just two points off of West Bromwich Albion in sixth. But with only one game to go, they need to win their last game and hope West Brom drop points.

If Hull do not make the play-offs, then there could be some major departures this summer, with the likes of Jacob Greaves and Philogene linked with moves.

But if Philogene leaves, then Hull may already have a replacement in their ranks, in Anass Zaroury.

Jaden Philogene has been linked with a big-money Premier League move this summer

Philogene has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 30 games this season, after arriving from Aston Villa in the summer.

The 22-year-old’s performances have garnered plenty of attention, with his rabona goal against Rotherham United going viral.

Due to his age, it has led to plenty of transfer reports suggesting Premier League teams are interested in his services.

TeamTalk have claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are leading the chase for him, whilst Crystal Palace are also said to be looking at him. Villa are also said to have a buy-back option for him from when they sold him to Hull, but it remains to be seen whether they will trigger it.

Hull owner Ilcali has slapped a €30 million (£25.7 million) price tag on the winger though, which may put teams off. But it is still a price that teams like Tottenham can afford to pay.

Anass Zaroury could be the ideal replacement for Jaden Philogene

With Philogene potentially leaving this summer, a replacement will be needed, and Hull can look no further than Zaroury.

The Moroccan is currently on loan with the Tigers from Burnley, and whilst he is yet to hit the heights he has done previously for the Clarets, his performances last season show he has the quality to be one of the best wingers in the division.

Anass Zaroury's 23/24 stats (Championship only, as of 29/04/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 12 Minutes 701 Goals 2 Assists 0 Successful passes per 90 27.3 Pass accuracy 77.2% Successful crosses per 90 1.80 Cross accuracy 24.1% Successful dribbles per 90 1.67 Dribble success rate 43.3% Touches per 90 62.4 Touches in opposition box per 90 4.11

Burnley won the Championship with 101 points last season, with Zaroury contributing seven goals and 5 assists in 34 games.

The 23-year-old’s goal against Sunderland last season is a prime example of how good Zaroury can be - picking up the ball on the edge of the box, cutting in onto his favoured right foot and firing the ball into the top right-hand corner from the edge of the area, with a lot of power and great accuracy.

If Philogene leaves, it could present the opportunity for Zaroury to make the left-wing spot his own. He may also be available on a permanent deal, with Burnley having the likes of Manuel Benson, Luca Koleosho and Wilson Odobert ahead of him in the pecking order.

Zaroury could be the ideal replacement for Philogene, and with the money they would get from Philogene’s sale, affording him should be no problem at all.