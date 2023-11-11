Hull City will be hoping that they do not have to go into any transfer negotiations in January as they will need their key man Jacob Greaves for a potential play-off push.

Greaves has been at the club for a long time, coming through the academy in 2008 to then go on and make his senior debut in 2020.

His form in that time has not gone unnoticed and he is one of the most renowned central defenders in the second tier, hence why he will be vital if City are in a position to mount a serious play-off charge.

So, the top brass at the club club will be wanting no more interest in Greaves from the likes of Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

When were Roma interested in Jacob Greaves?

The Italian side took a liking to Greaves in the summer transfer window, with reports from Hull Live suggesting that Jose Mourinho was impressed with him.

Since he was appointed the Roma manager, Mourinho has enjoyed taking English players to the Serie A as he has signed Tammy Abraham and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

As well as making Chris Smalling one of his most important players, it was no surprise that Mourinho was scouting the UK in search for another player to sign.

In the end, he couldn't get Greaves to make the move from Hull to Rome, instead re-signing Leeds United defender Diego Llorente on loan.

If Mourinho has kept a further eye on his progress though, he would again have been pleased with what he was seeing.

Also, Roma haven't been great so far this season in Serie A as they currently only sit in seventh spot, 11 points off the top.

So, they may need some new players in through the door and the January transfer window may get Mourinho thinking about Greaves again.

How important is Jacob Greaves to Hull City?

Greaves has won the Young Player of the Year award at Hull for the last three seasons which emphasises just how good he has been.

In many ways, being a left-footed centre-back is a luxury to have in the squad which we have seen when he has even stepped in at left-back on a good few occasions.

If they were to lose him it would leave a big gap in the back-line and would be a massive blow for the Hull manager, Liam Rosenior who will need him should they be in a threatening position after the January transfer window.

Since his senior debut, Greaves has played over 100 games for the Tigers, so if they don't manage to carry on competing for the top six, then maybe he has done all he can and a move might be needed so that the 23-year-old can fulfill his potential.

A move to one of the biggest sides in Italy is a big jump though, but that should let everyone know about his talent if they didn't already, so some Premier League sides may be taking a look themselves.

If someone offers a big amount of money, maybe it will be too good to turn down but Hull just like what happened with Keane Lewis-Potter, but Rosenior must do all he can to keep hold of him for at least the rest of this campaign.