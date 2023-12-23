Highlights Billy Sharp performs best with a consistent run of games, putting pressure on other Hull City strikers to perform.

Sharp's promotion-winning experience will be valuable to the Tigers in their play-off push.

If utilised correctly, Sharp can be a shrewd signing and contribute crucial goals for Hull City.

With Hull City recently announcing the signing of 37-year-old striker Billy Sharp, Liam Rosenior will be looking at ways to get the best out of the former Sheffield United man.

The Tigers are in play-off contention this season and, after a bright first-half of the campaign, well in the mix. With Sharp available as a free agent, Rosenior swopped to sign him on a deal until the end of the season and will be hoping his Championship promotion winning experience will rub off on the rest of the Hull squad.

Despite his age, Sharp is still a quality option, particularly at Championship level, and can rightfully feel aggravated that he was without a club hurtling towards 2024 after a prolific spell in the MLS.

The Sheffield-born striker wasn't at his prolific best for Sheffield United last season, though, but that's probably as a result of being in-and-out of the team and not getting a run of starts.

The Billy Sharp blueprint

During Sheffield United's 2021/22 season, Sharp scored 14 goals in 39 league games, an impressive feat for a then 35-year-old. He started 30 of these 39 appearances, and looked at his prolific best when given the opportunity to string a run of games together.

Liam Rosenior must look at this and follow the same blueprint as Hull look to get the best out of him from January.

While most 37-year-olds may perform at their best as a bit-part player, having the odd cameo from the bench here and there, Sharp actually plays at his best when he has a run of games. This will give the Hull management some food for thought and put pressure on the likes of Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly to perform.

Billy Sharp's record over the past five seasons (all competitions) - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2018/19 42 24 4 2019/20 29 4 4 2020/21 19 5 1 2021/22 42 15 7 2022/23 45 (Sheffield United) 3 1 2023 12 (LA Galaxy) 6 1

Sharp was also prolific in the States, scoring six goals in 12 games, despite only starting eight games.

If you want to get the best out of Sharp, he needs to play regular football.

Billy Sharp's promotion experience will benefit Hull City

With the Tigers in the mix for the play-offs this season, Sharp's experience of winning promotion will no doubt be invaluable to Rosenior's squad.

The striker won promotion with the Blades last season, and played a key role in the club doing the same during the 2018/19 season.

He was also part of a Southampton side that won promotion to the top-flight in 2012, while he helped Scunthorpe win promotion to the Championship as a youngster.

With a number of promotions to his name, Sharp has a crucial role to play for the Tigers from January onwards. He may just prove a very shrewd signing and, if utilised correctly, will undoubtedly chip in with vital goals.