After the conclusion of the European Championship in Germany, we're now seeing a fast-paced return to the summer transfer window.

In any case, sides can ill-afford to play a waiting game or dwell over any potential incomings or outgoings to upset the applecart in terms of player morale, as well as only impacting the feeling of optimism or concern a fanbase has heading into a new campaign.

Despite the optimism that has surrounded Hull City since Acun Ilicali's takeover of the club in January 2022, recent developments have seen the Turkish chairman come under scrutiny from sections of supporters, which in no small part is down to City's lack of transfer activity this summer.

Many areas of the squad saw an exodus of high-profile or long-serving names, meaning Tim Walter has the task of re-shaping a depleted squad on top of mounting an even greater bid for the play-offs as a bare minimum, with his predecessor, Liam Rosenior, being sacked in May despite falling just three points short of the top six.

An abundance of names have been mooted as potential targets, with Hull already missing out on a handful - particularly in the striking department - and the club can't afford for the same circumstances to play out amid the recent offering of a bargain deal.

Hull City should make their move for Timi Max Elsnik imminently

A number of players who caught the eye at the recently-concluded tournament in Germany have subsequently been linked with moves elsewhere, and Slovenian international Timi Max Elsnik is no different.

He's also no stranger to an array of English football fans, having started his career at Derby County before featuring for Northampton Town, as well as producing an admirable display against Gareth Southgate's eventual runners-up in what proved to be a joyous night for those of a 'Kekci' persuasion, as they reached the knockout phase of a major tournament for the very first time.

Therefore, when Hull were said to have been offered the chance to swoop for the NK Olimpija Ljubljana midfielder at a bargain price of £1.25m as per the Daily Mirror, this move should effectively be a no-brainer for Walter, Ilicali and Tan Kesler to pursue.

And that's even before you factor in the combative midfielder's performances since returning to his home country, with prior reports linking Elsnik to clubs of a much-greater reputation than the Tigers for an even higher potential fee, with the Daily Mail touting Southampton, Leicester City, Lyon and Lazio touted as potential destinations for a £5.5m asking price.

Hull aren't the only Championship club linked with his services either, as Oxford United have the 26-year-old on their radar, but with Hull's greater stature and financial muscle, it would once again cause severe cases of frustration if the newly-promoted U's were to swoop from under City's nose and make a successful move.

Those frustrations could come to fruition as Red Star Belgrade have also made a €1.5m move for the midfielder's signature and are said to have reached a "preliminary agreement", leaving City with minimal time to make their own move.

Slovenian international would fill a gaping hole in Hull City's midfield

The midfield department at the MKM Stadium has lost severe quality, steel and longevity in equal measure this summer following the departures of Ozan Tufan, Greg Docherty, Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho, whilst Jean Michael Seri is a reported target for Saudi Pro League clubs.

Therefore, that only leaves Regan Slater as an option from City's established midfield last term should the Ivorian depart, and Elsnik's performances at both club and national level, prove that he's not only capable of filling such a gaping void, but that he's a step-up in quality on what the Tigers' current options are in the middle of the park.

For his nation, the former Ram was the beating heart of the midfield in Group C, as well as an admirable performance before losing on penalties to Portugal, as showcased via the stats below and his assist for Zan Karnicnik in a 1-1 draw with Serbia at the Allianz Arena.

Timi Max Elsnik's UEFA Euro 2024 Performances Total Matches Played 4 Assists 1 Key Passes per Game 1 Touches per Game 41.8 Interceptions per Game 1.0 Tackles per Game 3.3 Balls Recovered per Game 5.5 Dribbled Past per Game 0.5 Duels Won per Game 5.8 Average Rating 7.1 All stats as per Sofascore

Furthermore, the metrics which assured Elsnik of a place in the 26-man squad in the Prva Liga are just as impressive, despite Olimpija falling 15 points short of the league title, with their star performer accumulating seven goals and four assists.

A number of Hull's goals came from those in a deep or more advanced role in the middle of the park last term - 27 in all - although 25 of those were scored by Tufan, Carvalho, Morton and Adama Traore, none of whom are contracted to the club anymore.

With that being said, it's imperative that Hull make an imminent move amid strong competition, because if he's capable of building on his form in the last 12 months, there's a real chance he could emulate former Tiger and Slovenian international, Robert Koren's success in Black and Amber.