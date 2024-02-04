Highlights Hull City's decision to recruit Jaden Philogene permanently could prove to be a masterstroke.

Hull have given themselves a chance of sealing their position in the promotion mix after a very productive January window.

Hull's winter additions should help them secure a very promising finish at the end of the season.

Even before the January transfer window opened, Hull City had conducted some excellent business this season.

Aaron Connolly also joined along with the likes of Liam Delap and Scott Twine, with the latter two arriving on loan from Manchester City and Burnley - though Twine has now gone.

Hull City - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

But it was clear that there was work to be done in January, especially if they wanted to seal a place in the top six at the end of the season, considering the amount of competition there is for a play-off spot.

Coventry City and Sunderland, both of whom finished in the play-offs last term, aren't even guaranteed a place there because of how strong the promoted teams are and how well Ipswich Town have done.

Hull City's January transfer business

In terms of outgoings, they didn't lose anyone hugely valuable.

Benjamin Tetteh and Allahyar Sayyadmenesh secured exits and although it's a shame their moves didn't work out, they may not be huge misses considering they spent chunks of their stay at the MKM Stadium on the sidelines.

Andy Smith, Will Jarvis, Jason Lokilo, Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Dogukan Sinik, Ryan Woods and Harry Vaughan sealed loan exits, meanwhile, with Ruben Vinagre and Twine having their loan spells cut short.

Twine could be a bit of a miss considering his potential, but the Tigers' incoming business more than made up for that.

Experienced forward Billy Sharp, who won promotion with Sheffield United last term, joined in time for the start of the window.

Ivor Pandur also came in permanently to strengthen their goalkeeping department, as well as the highly-rated Abdulkadir Omur.

Their loan signings were just as impressive, with Fabio Carvalho, Ryan Giles, Noah Ohio and Anass Zaroury all joining temporarily.

Liam Rosenior's side had to fend off interest from other teams to recruit Carvalho and Giles, and Zaroury won promotion from the Championship at the end of last term with Vincent Kompany's Clarets.

Hull City's promotion rivals ought to be afraid

Hull's business may put some of their promotion rivals on high alert.

Many people would still back Coventry to secure a play-off spot considering the quality of their squad and how well they have done since struggling during the early stages of the campaign.

The Black Cats may be concerned though.

They have struggled at times under Michael Beale and haven't brought in a senior striker, which could be a major blow to their promotion hopes.

West Bromwich Albion, meanwhile, do have a talented coach in charge but off-field rumours regarding their takeover situation haven't been ideal and it remains to be seen whether they can retain their place in the top six.

Carvalho shone with Fulham during the 2021/22 season before his move to Liverpool and Giles was a real asset in the final third for Middlesbrough last term, despite playing at left-back.

Addressing positions they needed to and pulling off some excellent signings, the East Yorkshire side are ones to watch.