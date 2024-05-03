Highlights Hull City awaits final day results to secure top six finish in Championship.

Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard linked with Tigers for potential summer transfer.

Hull fan pundit anticipates young midfielder's potential impact under Rosenior's management.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City face a nervous wait to see whether they can continue their Championship season and sneak into a top six finish on the final day.

Liam Rosenior's side make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend, knowing three points is a must if they are to overtake West Bromwich Albion, who are two points ahead of them, while also praying for a helping hand from Preston North End in the process.

But should their campaign conclude at the 46-game mark, plans will quickly be in place to ensure that next season they are challenging at the top end of the table once more, with the possibility of a busy summer transfer window in Humberside looming.

Marc Leonard transfer latest

A player that has already been linked with a move to the Tigers in the summer is Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Marc Leonard.

The 22-year-old has just concluded a second successive loan spell with Northampton Town, and across his time at the Sixfields Stadium, has amassed 98 appearances, scoring six times and assisting seven goals.

But Leonard has enjoyed his most prolific season this term, with 11 of his 13 goal involvements for the Cobblers coming in the most recent League One season, with his performances impressing potential suitors in the summer.

Marc Leonard's 2023/24 season statistics as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 49 Goals 5 Assists 6 Minutes played 4,344 Successful passes 2,413 Pass accuracy 81.6% Chances created 68 Touches 3,782 Dispossessed 26 Fouls won 64 Duels won 242

He will now return to the Amex Stadium to reunite with Roberto De Zerbi, but it seems unlikely the midfielder will be able to make his mark on the first-team, with the Seagulls likely to spend in the next transfer window, moving Leonard further down the pecking order.

The Tigers have reportedly been credited with registering their interest in the 22-year-old, but could face competition for his signature.

Along with Liam Rosenior's side, the likes of Cardiff City, Preston and Plymouth are among the other clubs linked with the youngster, while Football Insider also revealed that Sheffield United, who were relegated from the Premier League last week, also hold an interest.

Leonard is reportedly available for around £300,000, with it said that Brighton will not stand in anyone's way given he has just one year left on his current contract with the Seagulls.

Hull City fan pundit gives Marc Leonard verdict ahead of potential transfer

While the rumour mill has only just begun to spin in the summer, you expect the Tigers to be linked with a number of players, with decisions still yet to be made on the six players who are out of contract in the summer.

And when questioning Football League World's Hull fan pundit, Ant Northgraves, about the potential arrival of Leonard, he explained the advantages it would bring to their ranks.

Northgraves went on further to explain that despite not knowing much about the 22-year-old, that he has full faith in Rosenior to get the transfers right in the summer.

"I have not actually seen much of Marc Leonard, so I can't comment on him in terms of what I would expect to see from him if we were to sign him.

"But if we're interested in him, then Rosenior and the scouting team must see something in him that would fit the system that we are trying to incorporate.

"He's young enough, he's 22, so it means we can get a good few years out of him and potentially make a profit on him in the future. Five goals and six assists from midfield in League One is a decent return for a young midfielder, so clearly the potential is there.

"In most cases, I back Rosenior and what he's doing, because he has very rarely got transfers wrong and, as long as he fits the system and is relatively cheap, I mean £300,000, something like that is a reasonable sum of money, especially for a Championship club nowadays, it's not really breaking the bank, and it's probably a simple deal to execute.

"I'd be content with some like him coming in for a cheap price. We're going to be quite low on midfielders, I would imagine, next season, because the likes of Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho are going to go back.

"I think we are going to release Adama Traore. Greg Docherty is not quite at the standard that we require at this moment in time and where we aspire to be.

"I think as long as we are investing in players that have got potential and a big sell-on value, I am all for it."