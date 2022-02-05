Hull City midfielder makes January transfer revelation

Hull City midfielder Regan Slater has admitted that he’s glad to finally get his move to the Tigers over the line.

Slater excelled on loan at Hull City last season as they won the League One title and was hoping for a move in the summer but for Tigers’ transfer embargo.

A move fell through on August deadline-day which meant Slater had to wait until January for the move to be completed. It led to a wasted half-season for the former Sheffield United midfielder and doubts grew over a move after Acun Ilicali’s takeover.

Slater himself admitted to The Yorkshire Post: “I was just worried after what happened last time, I didn’t want it to happen again so when it got the green light, I was made up.

“Everyone’s got a smile on their face. The first time I walked in the atmosphere was very, very good and it’s been the same all the way through so far.”

Hull City are a club transformed as Slater eludes to his comments, and is excited to get started on this new journey for both him and the club: “I found it quite refreshing he came in straight away and said that’s what I want from you. He’s obviously been watching for a long time and if he expects that from us, we’re capable of doing it.”

Slater made his second Hull debut in last weekend’s win over Swansea, and will be hoping to feature again when his side host Preston on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Hull City enjoyed an incredibly positive transfer window after the takeover was completed.

It meant the club could finally bring players in and start to build towards something which is something they haven’t been able to do for a long time.

The signing of Slater indicates that the identiy of this Hull side hasn’t changed and there’s a nod to the future with the potential Slater has.

It’s an exciting future for those of a Hull persuasion, and Slater is set to play a significant part in that.