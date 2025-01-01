Middlesbrough stopped Hull City from preserving what could have been a vital point in the first game of 2025 for both sides, courtesy of a 92nd-minute winner from Alex Gilbert.

The Tigers had fallen back into the Championship's bottom three through Portsmouth and Cardiff's earlier results, and despite their best efforts, Ruben Selles' men were left unrewarded as the Irish midfielder stabbed home from close range with moments left in the encounter.

Michael Carrick's side achieved their first win since December 14th as a result, and climbed up to fifth place as a result of their late show in East Yorkshire.

Hull City's hearts broken by last-gasp Middlesbrough winner

After dominating the early possession, the visitors were gifted the first chance of the game after five minutes.

Sean McLoughlin's attempt to play out from the back was intercepted by Isaiah Jones, before Finn Azaz blasted over to the relief of the Irish defender.

The Tigers then looked to forge their first opening of the encounter moments later as a teasing cross from Lewie Coyle was diverted behind for a corner after neat play between Gustavo Puerta and Mason Burstow, with the City captain then seeing a subsequent fizzing strike from the edge of the box cause no problems for Tom Glover.

Burstow then went in search of his second goal in as many games at the MKM, but the former Chelsea man saw his effort blocked by Dael Fry, before Steven Alzate also went close from 20 yards, with the Colombian's attempt going just wide of Glover's left-hand post.

With 25 minutes on the clock, Azaz looked to add to his 17 goal contributions for Carrick's outfit. But, the playmaker once again saw a shot rise high over Ivor Pandur's net.

Hull's Croatian keeper was called into action just minutes later as Emmanuel Latte Lath broke down the left flank. However, the prolific forward's low effort was easily gathered.

Riley McGree was the next Boro man to try his luck. After creating a significant amount of space to fire a powerful effort towards the top right-hand corner of the net, Pandur was once again more than a match, pulling off a tremendous save to deny the Australian midfielder.

Anfernee Dijksteel was then given the freedom of the right-hand side to pick out Hayden Hackney, who was the next in Blue and White to see their effort blocked - this time by Regan Slater.

With the break looming, Jones then sent a fizzing cross from the right which was too quick for Latte Lath or McGree to latch onto, with Alfie Jones eventually pulling the City defence away from danger.

Selles introduced Xavier Simons and former Boro loanee Ryan Giles in place of Cody Drameh and Puerta after the interval. But, it was the visitors who started the brighter, although a low cross from Azaz couldn't be met by any of his teammates.

The former Aston Villa man then saw an audacious corner go just over the top of Pandur's bar as Carrick's men continued to start the second period in the ascendancy.

Hull's first effort of the half came on the hour mark as Simons combined with fellow substitute Abu Kamara, but the former Chelsea youth product's speculative effort was wayward from the get-go, before Hackney looked to catch Pandur off-guard, but it was gathered in the end by the Tigers goalkeeper.

Boro then saw a penalty shout against their former left-back Giles waved away, before Carrick introduced Neto Borges, Delano Burgzorg and Ben Doak as the visitors continued to push for the opener.

With 20 minutes to go, the Liverpool loanee instantly weaved his way through the left of the Hull defence, setting up Hackney, who was extremely unfortunate to see his curling strike smack the inside of the post with Pandur left unmoved.

Burgzorg was then thwarted by Pandur as his low shot on the turn was diverted by the keeper's feet, before his resolve was once again tested to the maximum as he tipped an Azaz curler past the post.

After withstanding an onslaught of pressure for large periods of the half, Alzate - Hull's standout performer - forced the Tigers up the pitch with 10 minutes remaining. After a corner came to no avail, so did the Colombian's subsequent free-kick, as McLoughlin was unable to generate clean contact on the delivery from close range.

Chris Bedia then squandered a glorious chance for the Tigers as he failed to pick out Kamara running free down the middle, with Slater then seeing his attempt diverted behind after the opportunity was recycled.

However, just as it looked as if the game would peter out to a goalless draw, Gilbert was the cause of delirium among the Boro supporters.

Burgzorg was afforded far too much space out wide, and after the Dutchman evaded Coyle and Jones, his low ball was stabbed home by the onrushing Irishman to secure three precious points for the away side.

Player Ratings

Hull City

Ivor Pandur - 7

Cody Drameh - 7 (Simons 45" - 6.5)

Alfie Jones - 6

Sean McLoughlin - 6.5

Lewie Coyle - 6.5

Regan Slater - 6.5

Steven Alzate - 7

Gustavo Puerta - 6.5 (Giles 45" - 6.5)

Abdus Omur - 6 (Kamara 58" - 6.5)

Mason Burstow - 6 (Vaughan 79" - 6)

Joao Pedro - 6 (Bedia 69" - 6)

Middlesbrough

Thomas Glover - 6

Anfernee Dijksteel - 7

Dael Fry - 7.5

Rav van den Berg - 7

Lukas Engel - 7.5 (Borges 68" - 6)

Dan Barlaser - 7

Hayden Hackney - 7.5

Isaiah Jones - 7 (Doak 68" - 6.5)

Finn Azaz - 7 (Gilbert 88" - 7.5)

Riley McGree - 7 (Burgzorg 68" - 7.5)

Emmanuel Latte Lath - 6

Ruben Selles reacts as Hull City suffer late defeat

Speaking to the press after the defeat, Selles admitted that Boro were better than the Tigers in specific aspects of the game, and that resulted in City not being able to apply themselves as a threat for long periods.

"I think they were better than us in moments of the game," Selles said.

"We played in their tempo, in possession, we were not able to break their pressure in the way that we wanted and find our triggers."

"We ended up suffering. But, in that suffering, I think the team responded well, defended well, tried to protect the goal."

"We managed to stay strong, but in that final minute, it is the most difficult thing to take."

The 41-year-old was still pleased with the defensive characteristics his team showed amid an onslaught of Boro pressure, and although it wouldn't have taken Hull out of the bottom three, a point could have been valued massively in the circumstances.

"I think a point would have been good for us," the Spaniard added. "I think they were better than us in moments of the game.

"But, we showed character, togetherness and we defended the situations. Our goalkeeper was there when we needed him in those situations.

"That late on in the game, it was difficult to take."

When analysing Gilbert's winner back, the City boss admitted that his side must improve their defensive awareness when seeing out games, which has been an issue across several of the 24 league outings thus far.

"I think we needed to solve the situation better," Selles continued.

"We knew in those moments, we are not able to apply our triggers and win the ball high up the pitch.

"But, that moment was not the moment to do it. But we needed to cut the run and pass earlier. We have players covering positions, then the cross, so I think we need to be better in those situations.

"If we cannot win, at least we wouldn't lose it in that moment (if the defending was better)."

Michael Carrick's verdict as Middlesbrough return to winning ways

The main focus of Carrick's post-match assessment centered on the aforementioned Gilbert, who made just his fourth appearance of an injury-hit season, but was able to come up trumps for Boro just minutes after being sent on from the bench.

"I'm so happy for him," the Reds boss began. "It's really satisfying to see everyone enjoying (the moment) so much."

"It's incredible for Alex, and a big, big moment for him, and he deserves it for everything he's built just to get to this stage.

"But, to see everyone just as happy as he was for himself, was special. Players, staff, it was a good moment and it shows what it means to us all."

"It felt like a really big win for us."

The Boro head coach now hopes that the manner of the 1-0 success can swing momentum in his side's favour as a crucial period of the campaign continues.

"You have to feed off it," Carrick added. "You've got to use it as a springboard.

"That doesn't mean everything will be rosey after this.But, it gives the lads a little bit more confidence and belief.

"You have to enjoy it. It's why we're involved in the game - for moments like this - and you've got to feed off it and we have to move on quickly. But, it doesn't stop you from enjoying those last-minute winners."

Despite the late, late show in HU3, Carrick believes the three points were merited over the course of the game.

"I thought we played really, really well on a difficult pitch to play on," the 43-year-old concluded.

"I thought it took us some time to adjust to it in the first half and we defended well as a team, which gave us a platform where one goal would be enough, which is something we've missed.

"I thought in the second half, we controlled the game and looked positive and gave them not a lot. I was really pleased in the second half in the circumstances to keep going.

"I didn't think it (the winner) would come that late, but we didn't stop believing and it came in the end.

"I wasn't surprised by it, because I felt that, particularly in the second half, we had it in us."

Hull City v Middlesbrough Attendance at the MKM Stadium

The attendance at the MKM Stadium for this New Year's Day encounter was 21,585.

This included a full away contingent from Teesside, who were allocated 2,286 tickets.