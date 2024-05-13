With the season now over for the vast majority of Championship clubs, many will be taking the time to reflect on the campaign that has just gone.

That will no doubt be with a view to deciding what changes must be made in order to improve for the 2024/25 season, and push for promotion to the Premier League.

However, one club that wasted very little time before moving to make a major change at the end of the season, were Hull City.

Despite claiming a seventh place finish in the Championship, the Tigers acted quickly once their season had concluded, in making steps towards a major alteration.

Hull City set for new managerial appointment

Hull's regular season concluded with a 1-0 defeat away at Plymouth Argyle on the 4th May, ending their hopes of claiming a Championship play-off place, and shot at promotion to the top-flight.

Just days later, it was announced that the club had parted company with manager Liam Rosenior, a decision owner Acun Ilicali said was the most difficult he has had to make since taking control of Hull City.

That was despite the fact that the 39-year-old had impressed many with his work with the Tigers, becoming a generally popular figure at The MKM Stadium in the process.

Indeed, his efforts had even seen him nominated for the Championship's Manager of the Season award just weeks before his departure from Hull.

As a result, many have viewed the decision to let Rosenior go as a major gamble by the club, that could backfire if he goes to succeed elsewhere, and his successor at The MKM Stadium does not.

It could also be argued that with the decision to let go of Rosenior, Hull will have to hope they are not taking a risk when it comes to what was a rather successful aspect of 2023/24 for the club.

Liverpool loans proved profitable for Hull City

Over the course of the campaign, the Tigers signed two players on loan from Liverpool, who made considerable impacts at The MKM Stadium.

First was Tyler Morton, with the midfielder signing on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window.

Morton became a regular and influential figure in the centre of the park for the Tigers. In total, he scored three goals and provided five assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Hull.

The January window saw Morton joined at Hull by one of his Liverpool teammates in the form of Fabio Carvalho, who after a frustrating stint at Leipzig in the first-half of the season, had a much more productive time with the Tigers.

In 20 outings for the club, the attacking midfielder scored nine goals and provided two assists in total.

As a result, there is a chance that success in developing those players while they have been on loan at Hull, may have seen Liverpool be willing to sanction such similar deals with the Tigers again in the future, allowing them to further benefit from some of the young talent on the books at Anfield.

However, with the change in management there has been at the MKM Stadium, there may be some wondering about whether that will still be the case.

It is likely that the management and approach of Rosenior played a big part in helping those loans prove so fruitful in bringing the best out of those Liverpool loanees during their time with the club.

So with the 39-year-old now gone, there may be no guarantee that his replacement at Hull will take that same approach as they look to make their own mark on the club.

Indeed, it should also be noted that many are expecting Rosenior to be back in management quickly, given the admiration he won while in charge of the Tigers.

Should he make that quick return to the dugout, the success he has enjoyed with what he has got out of these loanees recently, may mean that if he wants to do such deals again with Liverpool, the Anfield club may be willing to sanction them again, at the possible expense of Hull and others.

With all that in mind, it seems as though it will be interesting to see what, if any, impact Rosenior's exit has on any dealings between Hull City and Liverpool, over the course of the summer.