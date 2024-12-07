Hull City have had their fair share of transfer successes and mishaps over the years.

And, it would be fair to say that the jury is still out regarding a number of recent recruits from the summer transfer window, with the Tigers enduring an extremely frustrating start to the Championship season.

However, with a handful of recruits showcasing future potential in the form of Charlie Hughes, Mason Burstow and Abu Kamara among others, there is genuine hope that, in time, City will have an extremely talented spine among their team.

Of course, the aim for Acun Ilicali is to take the Tigers back into the Premier League for the first time since 2017, with the ambition of attracting an abundance of high-potential and experienced stars to guide them there in the short-term.

But, with that being said, Football League World has turned the clock back and picked out six times when the East Yorkshire club hit the transfer jackpot.

Abel Hernandez

Kick-starting this list is the second-highest fee paid in the club's history, which saw Abel Hernandez swap Palermo for the MKM Stadium for a £10m sum back in August 2014.

Despite scoring on debut against West Ham United, the Uruguayan endured a difficult first campaign in the English game which yielded just four Premier League goals, before receiving a three-game ban on the final day of City's relegation season for punching Manchester United's Phil Jones.

However, Hernandez would become a cult hero among supporters for a stellar 2015/16 campaign, which saw him more than fill the void left by the departing Nikica Jelavic and Dame N'Doye, as he netted 22 goals in 45 games across all competitions, which included a hat-trick against Charlton Athletic in a 6-0 rout, as well as an iconic strike against Derby County in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, Hernandez was once again unable to replicate such form in the Premier League in a turbulent campaign at the MKM, although he was responsible for one of the goals in a 2-0 success against Swansea City in August 2016, which saw City take maximum points from their opening two games amid major injury issues in the squad.

After suffering an injury in November 2016, Hernandez would return to action under Marco Silva after Mike Phelan's dismissal and score three goals across the Portuguese's first trio of outings in charge, once again finding the net against the Swans before a double against AFC Bournemouth, before scoring his fifth and last goal of the season in a 4-2 win against Middlesbrough.

Abel Hernandez at Hull City (2014-2018) Apps Goals 2014/15 26 4 2015/16 45 22 2016/17 29 5 2017/18 10 8 Total 110 39 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Upon returning to the Championship, Hernandez showcased his quality straight away with a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Burton Albion, before suffering major misfortune through an achilles tendon injury, which kept him sidelined until March 2018.

However, after returning from such a long lay-off, the now 34-year-old would score four goals in his final seven appearances, before leaving the club at the end of his contract to join CSKA Moscow.

Robert Koren

As far as free transfers go, Robert Koren sits right at the top as far as City are concerned, as he joined from West Bromwich Albion in 2010.

Despite being eyed up by Celtic and Hannover 96 after aiding the Baggies' return to the top flight under Roberto Di Matteo, Koren opted for HU3 under Nigel Pearson, and provided a wealth of experience in quality during an initially testing financial time for the club.

After getting off the mark with a composed finish against Derby County in September 2010, Koren would accumulate a further 14 goal contributions in his first season, before going on to have his strongest season in terms of output in 2011/12 with 10 goals and seven assists, including his last-gasp winner against Leicester City, just weeks after the aforementioned Pearson returned to the King Power Stadium.

The Slovenian would sign a two-year extension in the summer and continue to play an important role under Steve Bruce, becoming the club's top scorer in their promotion-winning season despite hitting a tally of just nine.

In his final season, Koren's game-time decreased after the arrivals of Tom Huddlestone and Jake Livermore, making just 10 Premier League starts, but he was still able to find the net twice in a 6-0 win over Fulham, as well as contribute to the club's historic run to the FA Cup Final, with his last goal for the club coming against Brighton and Hove Albion in February 2014.

James Chester

Another recruit from the Pearson era follows, as James Chester would go on to become one of the best centre-backs in Hull's recent history.

The centre-back would arrive in East Yorkshire as a 21-year-old unknown after a £300,000 sum was paid to Manchester United, before remaining a consistent feature in the starting lineup under Pearson, Nick Barmby and Steve Bruce.

In his first full season at the club, Chester would come runner-up in the club's Player of the Year awards, before forming an extremely formidable defensive partnership with the likes of Abdoulaye Faye and Paul McShane as City returned to the top flight in 2013.

Unfortunately, hamstring injuries blighted the Welsh international's 2013/14 campaign as he made just 29 appearances across all competitions, but would score his first Premier League goal against his former club, as well as giving City the lead in the FA Cup Final after four minutes against Arsenal.

Chester would then score the winner on the opening day of the 2014/15 season against QPR, but after another stop-start campaign from a personal perspective and Hull's relegation back to the second tier, he was sold to West Brom for a huge profit of £8m.

Jean Michael Seri

It's been made no secret since Acun Ilicali's takeover in January 2022, the Tigers have attracted a handful of players whose individual qualities see them sit at a high-end Championship standard at a bare minimum.

Having just won the division with Fulham, Jean Michael Seri arrived at the MKM on a free transfer in July 2022 and became an immediate fans' favourite with his technique and composure on the ball, which was showcased straight away with a debut goal against Bristol City.

After an inconsistent first season at the MKM, the midfield of the Ivorian, Tyler Morton and Regan Slater was a joy to watch during periods of the 2023/24 campaign, despite the fact City missed out on the play-offs after a final-day defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

Seri's second and final goal for the club would come against Middlesbrough weeks before, and the 33-year-old was among the long list of talents who would depart in the 2024 summer window after Liam Rosenior's dismissal and Tim Walter's arrival, joining Saudi Pro League side, Al-Orobah.

Michael Turner

Phil Parkinson's tenure in the MKM Stadium back in 2006 was largely one to forget.

However, the Tigers can be more-than grateful to the current Wrexham boss for a number of astute signings, and none more so than the deal which saw Michael Turner move from Brentford for just £350,000.

After narrowly avoiding relegation in his first season at the club, Turner would go on to be a standout performer for the Tigers as they reached the Premier League for the first time, scoring five goals and winning the club's Player of the Year award, with his efforts summed up by a last-ditch block to deny Lee Trundle an equaliser for Bristol City in the play-off final.

The Londoner would continue such form in the top flight too, with early-season goals against Everton and West Ham United, with Phil Brown believing Turner was on the cusp of an England call-up in early 2009.

However, Hull's form plummeted and after surviving on the final day at Newcastle United's expense, Turner featured in the club's first four games of the 2009/10 campaign before joining Sunderland for £4m.

To add insult to injury for the Tigers, who lost the services of their best centre-back at the time, he would then net on his debut for the Black Cats in a 4-1 win against his former employers.

Geovanni

The capture of Brazilian playmaker Geovanni in the summer of 2008 signalled Hull City's entrance into the Premier League.

After signing on a free transfer from Manchester City, the former Barcelona man instantly wrote his name into club folklore by scoring his maiden top flight goal after 22 minutes against Fulham with a rasping effort which flew past Mark Schwarzer.

But, his most iconic moment in Black and Amber would come weeks later at the Emirates Stadium, as he dragged the Tigers level against Arsenal with a phenomenal curling effort on 61 minutes, before Daniel Cousin headed home the winner just minutes later.

He would then net the winner against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane just a week later with a phenomenal free-kick from distance, before continuing his early-season purple patch against West Brom and Manchester City.

However, the Brazilian would only score twice more for the remainder of the season as Hull rapidly slid down the table.

Geovanni signed a fresh two-year contract in September 2009, with all of his goals in City's relegation season coming in the first two months against Wolves, Liverpool and Wigan Athletic.

Despite the new deal, he would depart after relegation to the Championship was confirmed, but the midfielder continues to speak with great fondness about his two-season stint at the MKM Stadium.