Hull City's current predicament is one which not many would have foreseen at the start of the season.

Despite numerous on and off-pitch changes throughout the summer, you would have been extremely hard-pressed to have seen many supporters and outsiders who would have predicted that, in December, the Tigers would be inside the relegation zone whilst searching for their fifth boss of the Acun Ilicali era.

Tim Walter's disastrous spell at the MKM Stadium was well-documented, with City winning just three of his eighteen competitive matches in charge across the Championship and EFL Cup, whilst lacking a clear identity and structure throughout the squad.

It's no secret that whoever the German's successor in East Yorkshire may be, with reports stating Reading's Ruben Selles is the primary candidate - the first objective is to breed a much-needed injection of confidence into a squad which possesses a number of talented or high-potential individuals.

And, based off revelations which followed his first goal for the club against Middlesbrough - albeit in defeat - Mason Burstow is someone who will be hoping for such circumstances to pan out more than most.

Mason Burstow reveals all regarding Tim Walter 'relationship'

Following Walter's dismissal last week after a dismal 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, it was revealed by Hull Live that the atmosphere surrounding the club was far from positive, which, whilst unsurprising, continued to raise plenty of eyebrows.

And, despite netting his maiden goal for the club in the 3-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday with a well-taken header from close range, Burstow's post-match comments continued this particular theme.

"I tried to speak to him (Walter) a couple of times about playing time and what I can work on to get in the side because I felt like I trained well every day," the summer signing stated to BBC Radio Humberside.

"It was one of those things where I wasn’t really getting anything back so you almost had the feeling of giving up - it was difficult.

"Its tough because I felt like it was unnatural," the 21-year-old continued.

"Coming through youth academies you always felt like you could speak to a staff member, you felt like you could get your points across - it was probably the first time I felt like I couldn’t," Burstow concluded.

Hull City decision could bring out the best in Mason Burstow

Despite rarely utilising the £2m summer recruit's services throughout his tenure, it remains clear that at the time of his acquisition, Walter and those above clearly believed that Burstow has the requirements to cut it at Championship level by handing him a four-year contract in August.

Although a record of ten goals and four assists at Premier League 2 level for Chelsea's Under-21 side, it has been evident throughout the infancy of his career that Burstow has struggled at times to adapt to a first-team environment, both at Charlton Athletic and Sunderland.

Last season's predicament at the Stadium of Light brought about numerous similarities to Hull's current standpoint, as numerous changes and a lack of cutting edge in matches led to an atmosphere of mass frustration in the North East, with Burstow registering just one goal and one assist in 20 Championship appearances.

Mason Burstow's 24/25 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 10 Matches Started 2 Goals 1 Shots per Game 0.7 Touches per Game 11.5 Big Chances Created 1 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 04/12/24)

After his maiden permanent transfer, there was hope that the England U20 international would prove his critics wrong, but those opportunities have been few and far between thus far in East Yorkshire - making just two starts and eight substitute cameos, which have also seen Burstow positioned on the right wing.

A switch to a 4-4-2 formation mid-game against Michael Carrick's side allowed for Hull to take a much more direct approach with Burstow alongside the experienced Joao Pedro, which would have been music to the striker's ears given his post-match assessment with Hull Live.

"First and foremost, he (Walter) said he saw me more as a winger rather than a number nine, which caught me off guard at the start. I signed here as a nine, a long-term deal to be that, to be the number nine in the future," he said.

Burstow's reaction on social media gave the impression that his first goal in Black and Amber was a weight off his shoulders, with the hope that he can eventually prove his doubters wrong for the remainder of the season.