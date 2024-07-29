Hull City are closing in on the signing of creative midfielder Marvin Mehlem from SV Darmstadt.

According to Hull Live, the 26-year-old is set to depart the 2. Bundesliga side for a move to the MKM Stadium.

Hull are hoping to bolster their squad for the upcoming Championship campaign, with their sights firmly set on a promotion battle.

This will come as a boost to Tim Walter, who has joined the East Yorkshire outfit as manager over the summer.

The German coach previously worked with Mehlem, having been with Karlsruher SC, having come through the ranks of their academy system when Walter was involved with their youth setup.

Marvin Mehlem's Selected Darmstadt Bundesliga Stats 2023/24 - As Per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 35.65 Pass Completion (%) 76.30 Progressive Passes 2.79 Progressive Carries 1.64 Successful Take-ons 0.61 Touches in the Opposition Area 2.43 Progressive Passes Received 4.43

Hull City close in on German midfielder

It has been confirmed by the German club that the versatile player is set to depart, with it being understood that the Tigers have won the race to his signature.

Hull are nearing a permanent agreement with Darmstadt, which would see him make the switch to English football for the first time in his career.

Mehlem is comfortable playing across the midfield, or out on the right flank as a forward, which is the kind of versatility that could prove useful to Walter.

He made 20 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, contributing three goals and two assists as Darmstadt suffered relegation back to the second tier of German football.

Related Hull City could be moving into dangerous territory as £7m Charlie Hughes bid emerges: View Hull City preparing to fork out so much money on Charlie Hughes could be a move that backfires

It has been claimed that Mehlem has jumped at the chance to work under Walter, as well as the opportunity to play in England.

The Tigers are keen to bolster their squad for a promotion push this year after coming seventh in the table under Liam Rosenior in the previous term.

Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene have both been sold this summer, which has earned the club major transfer fees.

Hull are now looking to reinvest that money back into the first team squad, with optimism also arising in their pursuits of Liam Millar and Kasey McAteer from FC Basel and Leicester City, respectively.

Hull City’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Hull have secured two permanent signings so far this summer, with Ryan Giles completing a move from Luton Town after spending the second half of last season at the MKM Stadium on loan.

Cody Drameh has also arrived following his departure from Leeds United, joining on a free transfer, with training compensation owed to the Elland Road outfit.

The club’s summer business will not end there though, with a number of additions now being worked on with some of the funds brought in from the sales of Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves.

The Tigers have until 30 August to finalise any remaining deals before the window shuts for the remainder of the calendar year.

Marvin Mehlem arrival will be a boost for Hull

Hull have seen a number of midfielders depart the club this summer, including Ozan Tufan, Adama Traoré and Greg Docherty, so bringing in fresh faces there makes sense.

Mehlem has experience in competing for promotion, helping Darmstadt achieve the feat in 2023 in the 2. Bundesliga.

He more than held his own in the German top flight last season despite his club being relegated, and should be a strong addition to the Hull squad.

Mehlem's excitement about working with Walter should also be a positive sign for his enthusiasm to help the team, and give an insight for supporters into what to expect from the German coach.