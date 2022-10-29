Hull City managerial revelation emerges on recruitment process

Hull City will not be appointing their new boss from Turkey and it was never on the agenda throughout the managerial recruitment process, according to Hull Live.

Owner Acun Ilicali is Turkish with his vice-chairman Tan Kesler also coming from the same country – and both have ensured they placed their stamp on the first-team squad in the summer with some of their recruitment being targeted in that region.

Ozan Tufan arrived from Fenerbahce along with Dimitrios Pelkas, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh making his loan permanent from the same club, Dogukan Sinik coming in from Antalyaspor, Benjamin Tetteh making the switch to the Tigers from Yeni Malatyaspor and Adama Traore sealing a late move from Hatayspor.

Previous boss Shota Arveladze also managed in Turkey and was chosen by Ilicali to succeed Grant McCann, one of the owner’s first decisions after completing a takeover deal in January.

However, it has been revealed by Hull Live that Arveladze’s underwhelming spell in East Yorkshire ensured the Tigers wouldn’t be looking to Ilicali’s home nation for their next manager.

And the same outlet reports that the club have turned their attention to young English managers with Liam Rosenior now believed to be in pole position to secure the top job at the MKM Stadium.

The former Derby County manager will be expected to work with current caretaker boss Andy Dawson if he comes in.

The Verdict:

Many managers from abroad have come to England and done extremely well so it doesn’t make a huge difference where their next manager comes from.

Pedro Martins could have been an excellent appointment considering the experience he had under his belt – but it wasn’t meant to be and in all fairness – Rosenior could end up being an excellent appointment.

Already knowing the club from his time as a player there, it shouldn’t take him too long to settle in and it could even be argued that he has a point to prove after being replaced at Pride Park.

Many people saw that decision from David Clowes as an incredibly harsh one on Rosenior considering he stuck with the club through a very difficult time and didn’t have a huge amount of time to work with his new set of players.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that he was forced to rebuild the Rams in the summer and on a very limited budget, so it was always going to take time for them to settle in and establish themselves as promotion favourites.