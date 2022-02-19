Hull City manager Shota Arveladze makes ‘surprise’ admission after slow start

New Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has been pleased by his sides performances since his appointment in January.

The former Rangers and Ajax striker has had a slow start to life in the Championship with the Tigers failing to win their last four games.

Hull are currently 20th in the Championship and 12 points ahead of the bottom three. However Arveladze has insistent there are still plenty of positives within the squad since he took over.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the Georgian said: “Even the boys who have been out of the team, when I see them working it makes me feel comfortable because I know they can help each other.

“I have been surprised by how well they have concentrated and worked out the games. I feel that when they are quite close in front of me. It’s different when you look on a screen. I am really enjoying this Hull side.”

With the game this afternoon being Arveladze’s sixth in charge of Hull, he admitted adjusting to life in England hasn’t been too dissimilar to his previous work: “It’s not been very different, not too much. It’s not the same because I’ve never been in a competition with 24 teams.

“I’ve been in with 20 or 18 and if you finish in the top five or three you usually qualify for Europe.”

Hull face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and will be looking to return to winning ways after a winless run of form.

The Verdict

It has been a slow start for Arveladze after winning his first game in charge. However, the last two performances in particular should give the new boss some encouragement that his side are making progress.

It’s important to remember as well where Hull are, and where they’ve been this season. They haven’t progressed in than lower midtable and expectations of that being the case should be avoided this season.

It’s a young side with a new manager that will make mistakes, but progress is being made on the pitch which should offer encouragement to all associated with Hull.