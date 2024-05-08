Highlights Hull City are searching for a new manager post-Rosenior sacking.

German coach Tim Walter was a top target for the vacant position.

Owner Ilicali cites the style of play as the reason for the shock change.

Hull City are on the hunt for a new manager following the shock sacking of Liam Rosenior.

The Tigers went into the final day of the season with a chance of making the play-offs, but they missed out on the top six after losing 1-0 at Plymouth Argyle, finishing seventh in the table.

Hull had invested heavily in the January transfer window, with high-profile signings such as Ryan Giles, Anass Zaroury and Fabio Carvalho arriving at the club, and while the failure to reach the play-offs was a disappointment, few expected it to result in Rosenior's departure.

Rosenior had only signed a new long-term contract in December, and he was nominated for the Championship Manager of the Season award, but owner Acun Ilicali has decided to make a change.

Hull Live claim that the Tigers are keen to make a swift appointment, with an announcement coming potentially as early as the weekend, and we rounded up all the latest news on the search for Rosenior's successor.

Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers managers on the radar

According to Hull Live, Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl, Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes and ex-Nottingham Forest chief Steve Cooper are three names on Hull's list of targets.

Rohl arrived at Wednesday in October at a time when the club sat bottom of the table with just three points to their name, but he did an outstanding job to lead his side to safety.

The Owls could face a battle to hold onto Rohl this summer, with Sunderland also said to be keen, but the German has reportedly held positive talks with owner Dejphon Chansiri over his future at Hillsborough.

Like Rohl, Cifuentes inherited a tough situation when he replaced Gareth Ainsworth at QPR in late October, but after an outstanding second half of the season which saw them lose just four of their last 19 games, the R's secured survival.

Cooper has been out of work since being sacked by Nottingham Forest in December with the club sitting just above the Premier League relegation zone, but the Welshman has an excellent record at Championship level having led Forest to promotion in 2022, while he also guided Swansea City to the play-offs on two occasions.

Tigers targeting German coach Tim Walter

Another name in the frame for the Hull job is German coach Tim Walter, as per The Telegraph.

Walter is available after being sacked by Hamburg in February following just over two-and-a-half years in charge of the Bundesliga 2 side.

The 48-year-old came close to leading Hamburg to the top flight during his tenure, but his side were beaten in the promotion play-off on two occasions.

Tim Walter's record as Hamburg head coach Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 104 51 28 25 49.04%

Walter, who has previously managed Bayern Munich II, Holstein Kiel and Stuttgart, is said to be "hugely admired" at the MKM Stadium, and he is a "strong contender" for the vacancy.

Related "Ridiculous" - Jobi McAnuff warns Hull City and Acun Ilicali about Liam Rosenior sacking McAnuff has shown his displeasure at the sacking of Rosenior - a decision that shocked many football fans.

Ilicali opens up on Rosenior sacking

Having narrowly missed out on the play-offs, Rosenior's sacking came as a surprise to many, but Ilicali has revealed that the decision was due to the style of play, rather than league position.

"When you have a difference of thinking from coach’s side and the ownership and the football mind of the team, it is not good for the team to go for a long-term journey," Ilicali said on talkSPORT, quoted via Hull Live.

"Liam is a fantastic guy and a very good coach. I think he’s such a nice person but at the end of the day, we have to decide what is best for the club.

"Liam has a football philosophy, which I completely respect. But the football I want to see in my team is not the football style like Liam is playing."

With Rosenior only signing a new contract at the club in December, it seemed as though he had a strong relationship with Ilicali, but the owner says that the situation began to change from January onwards.

"The separation started after January," Ilicali said.

"In January, we brought in offensive players. The football mind of the team is making the recruitment an attacking style.

"You have to find a coach with the same mentality as the recruitment. Before January, we were in the same place with Liam. After that…

"I want to jump on my seat watching the team. I want the crowd to get more and more excited.

"To summarise, I think Liam is a very good coach with a certain football philosophy, but we want a very good coach with an attacking style of mentality. That is why we went different ways."