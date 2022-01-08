Hull City manager Grant McCann reveals transfer plans amidst takeover talks

Hull City manager Grant McCann has revealed that he is carrying on with his January transfer plans regardless of the potential takeover of the club by Acun Ilicali.

Acun Ilicali is expected to be at Hull City’s FA Cup tie against Everton ahead of ironing out the final stages of his takeover of the Tigers.

It’s been a long drawn-out process for Hull which could be drawing to a close soon but it hasn’t stopped Grant McCann from planning his January transfer window.

McCann told The Yorkshire Post: “We’re working very closely on the transfers now, it’s business as usual.

“We’ve made an offer for a player we’re trying to sign just now. We’ve had some positive feedback that we should be able to get it done.

“We’re working at the football club to try and improve the group and make us stronger for the second half of the season.”

This should be seen as good news for Hull as the noise of a takeover can distract matters off the pitch and hinder progress when trying to sign players.

McCann also went onto explain the need carry on and ignore the noise: “I think it was a Nigel Adkins saying to control the controllables and that’s our state of mind at this present moment in time.

“We’re trying to focus on making this group stronger. All we can do is work with what we’ve got now. We can’t think of anything else.”

Hull are currently 19th in the Championship table, four points clear of the relegation zone, and in FA Cup action this weekend when they host Premier League side Everton.

The Verdict

McCann is right to carry on as usual as Hull do still find themselves in a precarious league position. Despite a positive run of four straight wins, Hull are now without a win in their last four games and do need to strengthen their side.

Getting players in should be the priority as there’s always so much uncertainty that surrounds clubs when takeovers are underway. For example, the managers job is never safe and new owners may want to bring in their own people in both coaching and playing staff.

McCann and the team focussing on themselves is the best route forward to strengthening their squad and ultimately avoiding relegation back to League One, which surely remains their priority for this season.