Ozan Tufan looks set to leave Hull City for Turkish side Trabzonspor this summer, after the latest update from Turkish reporter Ertan Süzgün.

The journalist’s post on social media on Friday afternoon states that an agreement has been made between the Super Lig club and the player, while progress has been made with the Tigers following talks.

The move to the 21/22 Turkish Champions would bring an end to a three-year stint in English football for the striker, who moved to the MKM Stadium in the summer of 2022 after a loan spell at Watford the previous season.

The 29-year-old netted ten league goals for the Humberside outfit in the previous campaign, and added a further two assists as his side narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs.

Since his arrival in the north east in July 2022, Tufan has been a regular presence in the Tigers’ frontline, with 79 appearances across his two campaigns with his current side.

Having notched eight goals in his first full-season in English football, the Turk went on to reach double figures in the most-recent campaign, with a goal in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Ipswich Town on the penultimate week of the season marking his tenth strike of the campaign.

Related West Ham and Southampton plotting move for Hull City attacker The top flight pair join a host of clubs trying to lure the winger away from Humberside this summer

The frontman got his campaign of to the perfect start last August, as he notched a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over the Owls, before grabbing three goals in as many games just before Christmas.

The striker was said to be of interest to Premier League side West Ham United earlier in the year, but now Trabzonspor are reportedly leading the way to secure his services for the upcoming campaign.

Posting on X, Süzgün offered the following updated, which has been translated into English: “Trabzonspor reached an agreement with the player on every issue for the transfer of Ozan Tufan.

Ozan Tufan Hull City Championship stats Appearances 79 Starts 52 Goals 18 Assists 2 Goal contribution/90 0.40 As of June 21st, 2024, Source: FBRef

“The maroon-blue team has also made important progress in transfer negotiations with Hull City.”

Acun Ilicali outlines desire to keep hold of Hull City star players amid summer interest

Tufan isn’t the only City player attracting interest this summer, with star men Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves both said to be monitored by Premier League outfits.

West Ham and Southampton are the latest side rumoured to be interested in flying winger Philogene, who scored 12 and assisted six league goals for the Tigers in the previous campaign.

Greaves [pictured] is another player to have caught the eye with his strong performances at the back of late, with the Hammers once again said to be monitoring the 23-year-old, as well as fellow top flight side Everton.

Premier League new boys have also been credited with interest for the centre back, who has been valued at £20 million by former City boss Steve Bruce.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali is keen to keep hold of his top talent this summer, as he outlined to Turkish outlet Sabah earlier this year.

He said: “For the moment, I consider the team successful. We got Jaden Philogene for €5 (£4.3) million, now he’s €30 (£25.7) million. But we have no intention to give him away for 30.

"Ozan is not a potential player due to his age. “We received three offers from Turkey. But there was no offer from England.”

If Tufan is to depart the MKM Stadium, it will leave the Tigers the with even fewer attacking options ahead of the upcoming campaign, with loan stars Fabio Carvalho, Noah Ohio and Liam Delap all returning to their parent clubs.

Alongside Philogene, the Tigers forward options consist of Ryan Longman and Jason Lokilo at this moment in time, with plenty of incoming transfer activity expected in the coming months.